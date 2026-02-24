Claremont Colleges CSA for Dining Hall Workers

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Contribute $5 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.
Renews monthly
Contribute $10 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.
Renews monthly
Contribute $15 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers. Contribution at this level fully supports the weekly share for one dining hall worker and their family.
Renews monthly
Contribute an amount of your choice to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!