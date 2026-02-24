Integrative Development Initiative

Offered by

Integrative Development Initiative

About the memberships

Claremont Colleges CSA for Dining Hall Workers

Potato
$20

Renews monthly

Contribute $5 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.

Carrot
$40

Renews monthly

Contribute $10 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.

Radish / Rabano
$60

Renews monthly

Contribute $15 per week to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers. Contribution at this level fully supports the weekly share for one dining hall worker and their family.

Cornucopia
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Contribute an amount of your choice to support the needs of local regenerative farmers and the health and well being of our campus dining hall workers.

Add a donation for Integrative Development Initiative

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