20 for 20 Claremont Youth Scholarship Program for Restaurants

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via email messaging.
90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.
You receive a charitable receipt.
Renews monthly
Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs once a month via email messaging.
90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.
You receive a charitable receipt.
Renews monthly
Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via:
90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.
You receive a charitable receipt.
Renews monthly
Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via:
90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.
You receive a charitable receipt.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!