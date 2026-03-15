Booster Forward USA

Offered by

Booster Forward USA

About the memberships

20 for 20 Claremont Youth Scholarship Program for Restaurants

Bronze Medal Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via email messaging.


  1. One time per month


90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.


You receive a charitable receipt.

Silver Medal Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs once a month via email messaging.


  1. Two times per month (bigging & middle)


90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.


You receive a charitable receipt.

Gold Medal Membership
$200

Renews monthly

Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via:

  1. Custom scheduling for SMS/Text and email messaging.

90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.


You receive a charitable receipt.

Gold Plus Membership
$400

Renews monthly

Your business is solicited to all Booster Forward USA contacts and registered local youth clubs via:

  1. Two times per month
  2. SMS/Text
  3. email messaging.

90% of your membership dues go to the scholarship fund, 10% for administrative fees to run the program.


You receive a charitable receipt.

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