Clarence Center Cheetah Chase Color Run 2026 - Registration

Register your runner, and jumpstart their campaign page with their first contribution!



Prizes are NOT guaranteed after 4/27

T-shirts are NOT guaranteed after 5/6

Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn:



$30 – Event Participation, T-shirt, Individual color packet

$60 – Cheetah Chase sticker, Slap bracelet

$90 – Lanyard, Punch balloon

$150 – Color Blast bottle, Neck gaiter, Name listed on the Jumbotron

$250 – Foam cheetah paw, Group lunch & dance party with Mrs. Buffomante under the Pavilion, Group recess photos featured on the Jumbotron, Lunch pictures on the Jumbotron

$500 – Gift card to Dawn’s Candy, “Color Champion” Medal, Photo featured on the Jumbotron, Earbuds