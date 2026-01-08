Clarence Parrish Foundation 2026 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
1st Prize - $1,000 4th Prize - $125
2nd Prize - $ 500 5th Prize - $75
3rd Prize - $ 250 6th Prize - $50
ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
Receipt of (6) tickets at $25 per bundle increases chances to win!
1st Prize - $1,000 4th Prize - $125
2nd Prize - $ 500 5th Prize - $75
3rd Prize - $ 250 6th Prize - $50
ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!