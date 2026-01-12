Clarenceville Education Foundation's 2026 Reverse Raffle

Main Reverse Raffle Ticket Entry Fee - Base ticket WITH $10 insurance



FOR TICKET INSURANCE - 2 WINNERS:



The first ticket eliminated from contention will receive 25% of the insurance pot, provided the ticket buyer purchased insurance. (If the first ticket didn’t buy insurance, we will continue drawing until we can pay someone that did buy insurance)



The last number eliminated from contention before our 19 finalists will also receive 25% of the insurance pot, provided the ticket purchaser bought insurance. (If this ticket didn’t buy insurance, we will work backward from prior numbers drawn until we can pay someone that did buy insurance).



This is an optional item and can also be purchased on the raffle date at registration table.