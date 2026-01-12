Clarenceville Education Foundation's 2026 Reverse Raffle

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About this raffle
Main Reverse Raffle Ticket Entry Fee - Base ticket WITHOUT $10 insurance
Main Reverse Raffle Ticket Entry Fee - Base ticket WITH $10 insurance
FOR TICKET INSURANCE - 2 WINNERS:
The first ticket eliminated from contention will receive 25% of the insurance pot, provided the ticket buyer purchased insurance. (If the first ticket didn’t buy insurance, we will continue drawing until we can pay someone that did buy insurance)
The last number eliminated from contention before our 19 finalists will also receive 25% of the insurance pot, provided the ticket purchaser bought insurance. (If this ticket didn’t buy insurance, we will work backward from prior numbers drawn until we can pay someone that did buy insurance).
This is an optional item and can also be purchased on the raffle date at registration table.
Event Sponsor (includes:)
Recognition of sponsorship at event
Name/Logo on entry board at main entrance
5 Reverse raffle tickets (10 attendees)
Dinner Sponsor (includes:)
Signage at buffet lines
Name/Logo on entry board at main entrance
Bar Sponsor (includes:)
Signage at bar during event
Name/Logo on entry board at main entrance
Emcee Sponsor (includes:)
Signage at podium during event
Name/Logo on entry board at main entrance
Door Sponsor (includes:)
Name/Logo on entry board at main entrance
Dessert Sponsor (includes:)
Name/Logo on board at dessert tables
$
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