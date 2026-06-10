Clarion County Economic Development Corporation

Hosted by

Clarion County Economic Development Corporation

About this event

Clarion GloWild Registration

Trail & Habitat Discovery Walk
Free

From Railroad To Wildlife Corridor


Learn about Rail 66 Country Trail past and its evolution from an active railroad corridor to a great outdoor and recreation destination. Explore the trail's diverse habitats and wildlife that now thrive along this scenic corridor.

  • Time 5:30–6:30 PM
  • Location: Rail Trail 66 Lucinda Railway Staion - 1040 Lander Dr, Lucinda, PA 16235
  • Hosted By: Rail 66 Trail Volunteers
Firefly Discovery Expedition
Free

Firefly Discovery Expedition: Witness Nature’s Living Lanterns

Learn about our state insect and the fascinating lives they lead and how we can all play a part in ensuring they are around for the enjoyment of future generations through community science.

  • Time: 7:30–9:30 PM
  • Location: Lost in the Wilds Brewing - 21964 PA-66, Shippenville, PA 16254
  • Hosted By: Clarion Conservation District
Creatures of the Night Adventure
Free

Creatures of the Night Adventure

Venture onto the trail after dark to explore the fascinating relationship between nocturnal wildlife and natural illumination. Search for bioluminescent organisms using black lights and experience owl-calling demonstrations while learning about nighttime ecology.

  • Time: 8:00 - 9:30 PM
  • Location: Rail Trail 66 Lucinda Train Staion - 1040 Lander Dr, Lucinda, PA 16235
  • Hosted By: Cleer Creek Forestry Environmental Educators
Dark Sky Explorer Station
Free

Dark Sky Explorer Station: Journey Through Pennsylvania’s Night Sky

Discover constellations, planets, and celestial phenomena through educational exhibits and telescope viewing led by local astronomy enthusiasts.

  • Time: 9:30 pm
  • Location: Rail Trail 66 Lucinda Train Staion - 1040 Lander Dr, Lucinda, PA 16235
  • Hosted By: Oil Region Astronomical Society

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!