Clarion GloWild Registration

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From Railroad To Wildlife Corridor
Learn about Rail 66 Country Trail past and its evolution from an active railroad corridor to a great outdoor and recreation destination. Explore the trail's diverse habitats and wildlife that now thrive along this scenic corridor.
Firefly Discovery Expedition: Witness Nature’s Living Lanterns
Learn about our state insect and the fascinating lives they lead and how we can all play a part in ensuring they are around for the enjoyment of future generations through community science.
Creatures of the Night Adventure
Venture onto the trail after dark to explore the fascinating relationship between nocturnal wildlife and natural illumination. Search for bioluminescent organisms using black lights and experience owl-calling demonstrations while learning about nighttime ecology.
Dark Sky Explorer Station: Journey Through Pennsylvania’s Night Sky
Discover constellations, planets, and celestial phenomena through educational exhibits and telescope viewing led by local astronomy enthusiasts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!