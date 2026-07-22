Clark Atlanta University Class of 2006 - 20 Year Homecoming Reunion: The Blueprint - Built Different

About this event
Commemorate the Class of 2006 - 20th Anniversary - with an exclusive keepsake collection designed to celebrate our legacy and Panther pride. This package includes:
Everything included is designed to help you proudly represent the Class of 2006 throughout Homecoming weekend and for years to come.
Note: The t-shirt included in this package will be worn for the class picture to be taken on Friday, October 16, at Harkness Hall - timing to be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.
This package includes everything you need for the official Class of 2006 Tailgate experience, including:
All professionally captured photos and videos from the weekend will be shared with the Class of 2006, 1-2 weeks after homecoming ends.
THIS PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A TSHIRT OR ANY OTHER MERCHANDISE.
This package provides access to the Thursday Welcome Home Party, Saturday Tailgate, and Saturday After Party. This all-access package also includes an exclusive keepsake collection featuring:
Thursday Welcome Home Party will be at Midtown Social and Saturday After Party to be held at Westside Motor Lounge.
In addition, this package includes everything you need for the official Class of 2006 Tailgate experience, including:
All professionally captured photos and videos from the weekend will be shared with the Class of 2006, 1-2 weeks after homecoming ends.
Note: The t-shirt included in this package will be worn for the class picture to be taken on Friday, October 16, at Harkness Hall - timing to be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.
Please note: This package is available only as an add-on and must be purchased in conjunction with either the Back on the Yard or The Blueprint package.
Includes entry to tailgate plus entry to 2006 tailgate experience inclusive of food, drinks, and live DJ. No access to other weekend events or commemorative goodie bag. Tailgate wristband included.
Please note on the next page, if your plus one adult is 21 years old or older.
THIS PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A TSHIRT OR ANY OTHER MERCHANDISE.
Please note: This package is available only as an add-on and must be purchased in conjunction with either the Back on the Yard or The Blueprint package.
Includes entry to tailgate plus entry to 2006 tailgate experience inclusive of food, drinks, and live DJ. No access to other weekend events or commemorative goodie bag. Tailgate wristband included.
Please note on the next page, if your plus one adult is 21 years old or older.
THIS PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A TSHIRT OR ANY OTHER MERCHANDISE.
Please note: This package is available only as an add-on and must be purchased in conjunction with either the Back on the Yard or The Blueprint package.
Includes entry to tailgate plus entry to 2006 tailgate experience inclusive of food, drinks, and live DJ. No access to other weekend events or commemorative goodie bag. Tailgate wristband included.
THIS PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A TSHIRT OR ANY OTHER MERCHANDISE.
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