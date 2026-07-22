Clark Atlanta University Class of 2006 - 20 Year Homecoming Reunion: The Blueprint - Built Different

Commemorate the Class of 2006 - 20th Anniversary - with an exclusive keepsake collection designed to celebrate our legacy and Panther pride. This package includes:

A custom anniversary t-shirt

Commemorative drawstring bag

Towel

Lapel pin

Branded tumbler



Everything included is designed to help you proudly represent the Class of 2006 throughout Homecoming weekend and for years to come.



Note: The t-shirt included in this package will be worn for the class picture to be taken on Friday, October 16, at Harkness Hall - timing to be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.