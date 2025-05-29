Clark County Equity Coalition's Silent Auction

"Wine Pairing Course for Two" ($78 value)

Enjoy a guided wine pairing experience at Harkness Edwards Vineyards in our picturesque Peach House Tasting Room. This reserved experience includes two seats at one of our signature Wine Pairing Courses, where you’ll taste a curated selection of our estate wines paired with either cheese or chocolate, depending on your chosen session. Led by our knowledgeable team, it’s a fun and flavorful way to explore Kentucky wine. This certificate is valued at $78 and is perfect for a unique date, celebration or outing with a friend.