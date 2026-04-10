Clark County Rugby Banquet

About this event
Enjoy the banquet with 1 drink ticket as well as access to the silent auction.
For players and friends under 18 to eat and enjoy the banquet. Kids under 6 eat free
Purchase of a table for the banquet. Includes 6 tickets with seats and drink tickets as well as access to the silent auction.
Limited amount
Ends May 15th
Purchase of a table for the banquet. Includes 6 tickets with seats and drink tickets as well as access to the silent auction.
Limited amount
Ends May 15th
Enjoy the banquet with 1 drink ticket as well as access to the silent auction.
A way to support the club further this ticket includes access to food and the silent auction. This also includes unlimited drinks as a thanks for your patronage.
Sponsor a table with your company/family includes the banquet with unlimited drink tickets as well as access to the auction. Tables can seat 6 comfortably and special signage will advertise your company during the banquet.
$
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