Chinook Rugby Club

Hosted by

Chinook Rugby Club

About this event

Clark County Rugby Banquet

912 E Main St

Battle Ground, WA 98604, USA

Early Bird GA
$40
Available until May 15

Enjoy the banquet with 1 drink ticket as well as access to the silent auction.


Youth/Player ticket
$20

For players and friends under 18 to eat and enjoy the banquet. Kids under 6 eat free

Early Bird Table Purchase Friends and Family
$200
Available until May 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Purchase of a table for the banquet. Includes 6 tickets with seats and drink tickets as well as access to the silent auction.

Limited amount

Ends May 15th

Table Purchase
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Purchase of a table for the banquet. Includes 6 tickets with seats and drink tickets as well as access to the silent auction.

Limited amount

Ends May 15th

GA
$50

Enjoy the banquet with 1 drink ticket as well as access to the silent auction.

Sponsor Ticket
$225

A way to support the club further this ticket includes access to food and the silent auction. This also includes unlimited drinks as a thanks for your patronage.

Sponsor Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor a table with your company/family includes the banquet with unlimited drink tickets as well as access to the auction. Tables can seat 6 comfortably and special signage will advertise your company during the banquet.

Add a donation for Chinook Rugby Club

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