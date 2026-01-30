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Clark Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

19002 Wood Sage Dr, Tampa, FL 33647, USA

A: Tampa Bay Rays Package item
A: Tampa Bay Rays Package item
A: Tampa Bay Rays Package
$150

Starting bid

Includes baseball autographed by Garrett Cleavinger (pitcher) and four tickets to an upcoming Tampa Bay Rays baseball game.

Value: $320

Thanks to Tampa Bay Rays!

B: Day at Universal Orlando for Four Guests item
B: Day at Universal Orlando for Four Guests
$200

Starting bid

Four single-day two-park tickets at Universal Orlando (Universal Studios Florida and Universal Island's of Adventure). Blackout dates apply. Expires 4/1/2027.

Retail Value: $716

Thanks to Universal Orlando!

C: Gift Basket of Accessories and $100 in Lessons item
C: Gift Basket of Accessories and $100 in Lessons
$100

Starting bid

Get a $100 Gift Certificate for music lessons from New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy AND this amazing gift basket including a Bluetooth Speaker, Michael Kors purse, Instant Camera and Scrapbook Bundle, Frozen Cocktail Tumblers, 4 coasters, Piano music box, Water bottle, Music Bangle Bracelet, Rose Soap, Cosmetics Bag, Into the Night Body Cream, and a mobile phone fitness arm strap.

More than a $275 value.

Thanks to New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy!

D: Kennedy Space Center item
D: Kennedy Space Center
$100

Starting bid

Four admission tickets to Kennedy Space Center!

Retail value: $308

Thanks to Kennedy Space Center!

F: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth Medium item
F: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth Medium
$60

Starting bid

Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Medium). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).

A $128 value in a single package!

G: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth XLarge item
G: Clark Elementary Spirit Wear Pack - Size Youth XLarge
$60

Starting bid

Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Extra Large). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).

A $128 value in a single package!

I: A Night of Laughs and $50 Grillsmith GC item
I: A Night of Laughs and $50 Grillsmith GC
$120

Starting bid

Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

Before the show, visit Grillsmith for dinner with a $50 gift card!

$300 value.

Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Grillsmith!

J: A Night of Laughs and $100 at Pinchers item
J: A Night of Laughs and $100 at Pinchers
$150

Starting bid

Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

Before the show, visit Pinchers for dinner with $100 in gift certificates.

$350 value.


Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Pinchers!

K: Club Pilates New Tampa - 8 Class Package item
K: Club Pilates New Tampa - 8 Class Package
$75

Starting bid

Attend eight free Pilates classes at Club Pilates New Tampa.

$200 value.


Thank you Club Pilates - New Tampa

L: Code Ninjas - One Free Summer Camp item
L: Code Ninjas - One Free Summer Camp item
L: Code Ninjas - One Free Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

This gift certificate grants you with one free summer camp at Code Ninjas - New Tampa (in the Publix Plaza).

$300 value


Thank you Code Ninjas!

M - Lost Pearl Pirate Ship for Four item
M - Lost Pearl Pirate Ship for Four item
M - Lost Pearl Pirate Ship for Four
$60

Starting bid

Join the Lost Pearl on a trip around Tampa Bay! Admission for four guests.

Value: $140


Thank you Lost Pearl!

N: New Tampa Athletic Association - Fall Registration item
N: New Tampa Athletic Association - Fall Registration
$100

Starting bid

Join the New Tampa Athletic Association for either baseball or softball in the Fall 2026 Season with this Free Registration!

Value: $265

Thank you to NTAA for their support!

R: The Columbia and Midtown Escape item
R: The Columbia and Midtown Escape item
R: The Columbia and Midtown Escape
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at The Columbia Restaurant ($100 Gift Card) then test your problem-solving and puzzle skills at The Escape Game-Midtown. Four guests will get to experience one of the exciting Hollywood-quality escape rooms... can you find your way out?

Value: $256

Thanks 1905 Restaurant Group and Escape Game - Midtown!

T: Eight Personal Training or PT Sessions at Fit 4 Life item
T: Eight Personal Training or PT Sessions at Fit 4 Life
$160

Starting bid

Receive eight personal training or PT sessions at Fit 4 Life in New Tampa. Highly personalized and adapted for any fitness level.

Value: $480

Thanks Fit 4 Life!

U: Dinner and a Movie (Chili's and AMC) item
U: Dinner and a Movie (Chili's and AMC)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 gift card from Chili's for dinner. Then head over to AMC Theaters with two free movie passes, two regular popcorns and two regular drinks.

Value: $95

V: International Taste of Tampa (Option 1) item
V: International Taste of Tampa (Option 1)
$90

Starting bid

This gift card pack includes:
$25 for Azteca d' Oro
$25 for Little Greek

$50 for Minerva

2 Large Three Topping Pizzas from Papa Johns

$60 for Sushi Cafe

Value: $200

Thanks to these valued community donors!

W: Dining Out - Tampa item
W: Dining Out - Tampa
$90

Starting bid

This gift card pack includes:
$50 at Stonewood Grill

$50 at Cheesecake Factory

$25 at The Living Room

$25 at Noble Crust

$50 at Grillsmith


Value: $200

Thanks to these valued community donors!

X: International Taste of Tampa (Option 2) item
X: International Taste of Tampa (Option 2)
$80

Starting bid

This gift pack includes:
$25 at Cali

Two All Your Can Eat Dinners at Sushi Masa

$50 at Marcos Pizza

Bucket from Bubba's 33 including $10 gift certificate

Value: $175


Thanks to these valued community donors!

Y: Spheres Bubble Show (May 10 at 3 pm) and Olive Garden GC item
Y: Spheres Bubble Show (May 10 at 3 pm) and Olive Garden GC
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy $20 at Olive Garden and four seats to the Spheres Bubble Show at New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The show is Sunday, May 10 at 3 pm.

Value: $100

Thanks to Kim Rosenthal and Olive Garden.

Z: Breakfast Bonanza item
Z: Breakfast Bonanza
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy gift pack including:
$30 from Zio's New York Bagel and Deli

$25 at Eggtown

Two large bowls and one small bowl or smoothie from Grain & Berry

Basket from First Watch including $40 in gift cards, cook book, and more!


Value: $160

Thanks to these valued community donors!

AA: Golf Package and Accessories item
AA: Golf Package and Accessories
$180

Starting bid

A round of golf for four at Heritage Isles with carts, a hat, golf towel, and other golf accessories from Play it Again Sports.

Value: $400

Thanks Heritage Isles and Play it Again Sports!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!