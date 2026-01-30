Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes baseball autographed by Garrett Cleavinger (pitcher) and four tickets to an upcoming Tampa Bay Rays baseball game.
Value: $320
Thanks to Tampa Bay Rays!
Starting bid
Four single-day two-park tickets at Universal Orlando (Universal Studios Florida and Universal Island's of Adventure). Blackout dates apply. Expires 4/1/2027.
Retail Value: $716
Thanks to Universal Orlando!
Starting bid
Get a $100 Gift Certificate for music lessons from New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy AND this amazing gift basket including a Bluetooth Speaker, Michael Kors purse, Instant Camera and Scrapbook Bundle, Frozen Cocktail Tumblers, 4 coasters, Piano music box, Water bottle, Music Bangle Bracelet, Rose Soap, Cosmetics Bag, Into the Night Body Cream, and a mobile phone fitness arm strap.
More than a $275 value.
Thanks to New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy!
Starting bid
Four admission tickets to Kennedy Space Center!
Retail value: $308
Thanks to Kennedy Space Center!
Starting bid
Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Medium). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).
A $128 value in a single package!
Starting bid
Get this amazing deal with some of our last items available in this size (Youth Extra Large). Includes a Red Cotton Spirit Shirt, Red Hooded Spirit Sweatshirt, Blue Polo shirt, Clark Elementary lanyard, water bottle straw topper, and our limited edition Clark Elementary Jacket. Also includes a PTA Volunteer Shirt for one adult (in available sizes).
A $128 value in a single package!
Starting bid
Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.
Before the show, visit Grillsmith for dinner with a $50 gift card!
$300 value.
Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Grillsmith!
Starting bid
Go out for the evening with friends and enjoy some hilarious comedians at one of two Side Splitters locations. Includes admission for up to 10 people to one of their shows. Admission only. Does not include beverage purchases. All attendees must be 21+ to enter.
Before the show, visit Pinchers for dinner with $100 in gift certificates.
$350 value.
Thanks to Side Splitters Comedy Club and Pinchers!
Starting bid
Attend eight free Pilates classes at Club Pilates New Tampa.
$200 value.
Thank you Club Pilates - New Tampa
Starting bid
This gift certificate grants you with one free summer camp at Code Ninjas - New Tampa (in the Publix Plaza).
$300 value
Thank you Code Ninjas!
Starting bid
Join the Lost Pearl on a trip around Tampa Bay! Admission for four guests.
Value: $140
Thank you Lost Pearl!
Starting bid
Join the New Tampa Athletic Association for either baseball or softball in the Fall 2026 Season with this Free Registration!
Value: $265
Thank you to NTAA for their support!
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at The Columbia Restaurant ($100 Gift Card) then test your problem-solving and puzzle skills at The Escape Game-Midtown. Four guests will get to experience one of the exciting Hollywood-quality escape rooms... can you find your way out?
Value: $256
Thanks 1905 Restaurant Group and Escape Game - Midtown!
Starting bid
Receive eight personal training or PT sessions at Fit 4 Life in New Tampa. Highly personalized and adapted for any fitness level.
Value: $480
Thanks Fit 4 Life!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift card from Chili's for dinner. Then head over to AMC Theaters with two free movie passes, two regular popcorns and two regular drinks.
Value: $95
Starting bid
This gift card pack includes:
$25 for Azteca d' Oro
$25 for Little Greek
$50 for Minerva
2 Large Three Topping Pizzas from Papa Johns
$60 for Sushi Cafe
Value: $200
Thanks to these valued community donors!
Starting bid
This gift card pack includes:
$50 at Stonewood Grill
$50 at Cheesecake Factory
$25 at The Living Room
$25 at Noble Crust
$50 at Grillsmith
Value: $200
Thanks to these valued community donors!
Starting bid
This gift pack includes:
$25 at Cali
Two All Your Can Eat Dinners at Sushi Masa
$50 at Marcos Pizza
Bucket from Bubba's 33 including $10 gift certificate
Value: $175
Thanks to these valued community donors!
Starting bid
Enjoy $20 at Olive Garden and four seats to the Spheres Bubble Show at New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The show is Sunday, May 10 at 3 pm.
Value: $100
Thanks to Kim Rosenthal and Olive Garden.
Starting bid
Enjoy gift pack including:
$30 from Zio's New York Bagel and Deli
$25 at Eggtown
Two large bowls and one small bowl or smoothie from Grain & Berry
Basket from First Watch including $40 in gift cards, cook book, and more!
Value: $160
Thanks to these valued community donors!
Starting bid
A round of golf for four at Heritage Isles with carts, a hat, golf towel, and other golf accessories from Play it Again Sports.
Value: $400
Thanks Heritage Isles and Play it Again Sports!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!