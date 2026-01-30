Clark Elementary PTA Spring Fest Silent Auction

Get a $100 Gift Certificate for music lessons from New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy AND this amazing gift basket including a Bluetooth Speaker, Michael Kors purse, Instant Camera and Scrapbook Bundle, Frozen Cocktail Tumblers, 4 coasters, Piano music box, Water bottle, Music Bangle Bracelet, Rose Soap, Cosmetics Bag, Into the Night Body Cream, and a mobile phone fitness arm strap.



More than a $275 value.



Thanks to New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy!