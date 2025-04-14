Clarkes Parent Teacher Group's T-Shirt sales

-Screen printing or high-quality digital printing -4.5 oz. 100% pre-shrunk ringspun cotton (solid colors) -Sport Grey and Antique colors: 90/10 cotton/polyester -Graphite Heather: 50/50 cotton/polyester; all other Heather colors: 65/35 polyester/cotton -Tear-away label; taped neck and shoulders -Seamless double-needle 3/4" collar, sleeve, and bottom hem for durability -Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Note: There may be minor variations in color of the product due to the nature of the fabric dye

-Screen printing or high-quality digital printing -4.5 oz. 100% pre-shrunk ringspun cotton (solid colors) -Sport Grey and Antique colors: 90/10 cotton/polyester -Graphite Heather: 50/50 cotton/polyester; all other Heather colors: 65/35 polyester/cotton -Tear-away label; taped neck and shoulders -Seamless double-needle 3/4" collar, sleeve, and bottom hem for durability -Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Note: There may be minor variations in color of the product due to the nature of the fabric dye

More details...