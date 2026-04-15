Progressive Womens Association

Hosted by

Progressive Womens Association

About this event

Clarksburg Winterfest 2026

Clarksburg

WV, USA

Food Truck
$50

An array of food trucks will be located at Jackson's Square lower lot. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm

Artisan or Local Business Vendor INDOOR PLACEMENT
$50

Reserve your space as a Vendor! The indoor venue of Gore Luxe will play host to vendors and entertainment. Handmade items are a tradition at Clarksburg Winterfest. We welcome products from other businesses too! If you are a representative of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pampered Chef, etc. or have a store of your own, register as a vendor with INDOOR PLACEMENT. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm

Artisan or Local Business Vendor OUTDOOR PLACEMENT
$50

Reserve your space as a Vendor! The outdoor venue of Jackson Square will play host to vendors who prefer OUTDOOR PLACEMENT. Handmade items are a tradition at Clarksburg Winterfest. We welcome products from other businesses too! If you are a silversmith, laser engraver, on-the-spot Kettle Corn producer, or just prefer the outdoor atmosphere, register as a vendor with OUTDOOR PLACEMENT. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm

Clarksburg Christmas Parade - Business Entry
$20

Bring your business vitality and spirit of the season to our traditional Clarksburg Christmas Parade. Showcase you company and let the community know that you are ready to share your goods and services.

Clarksburg Christmas Parade - Non-Profit Organization Entry
$10

Bring your Non-Profit Organization and your spirit of the season to our traditional Clarksburg Christmas Parade. Showcase your organization by letting the community know how you serve.

Clarksburg Christmas Parade - Free Entry
Free

Middle and High School Bands, City / County Officials, Festival Royalty. You are the very heart of our community! We want to see at the Clarksburg Christmas Parade! Limited entries. Please sign-up early!

GOLD Sponsorship
$1,000

Be our GOLD Sponsor! Please print your charity receipt.

SILVER Sponsorship
$500

Be 1 of 2 SILVER Sponsors! Please print your charity receipt

BRONZE Sponsorship
$250

Be 1 of 3 BRONZE Sponsors! Please print your charity receipt

Add a donation for Progressive Womens Association

$

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