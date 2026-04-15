Clarksburg Winterfest 2026

Reserve your space as a Vendor! The indoor venue of Gore Luxe will play host to vendors and entertainment. Handmade items are a tradition at Clarksburg Winterfest. We welcome products from other businesses too! If you are a representative of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pampered Chef, etc. or have a store of your own, register as a vendor with INDOOR PLACEMENT. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm