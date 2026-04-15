Clarksburg Winterfest 2026

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About this event
An array of food trucks will be located at Jackson's Square lower lot. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm
Reserve your space as a Vendor! The indoor venue of Gore Luxe will play host to vendors and entertainment. Handmade items are a tradition at Clarksburg Winterfest. We welcome products from other businesses too! If you are a representative of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pampered Chef, etc. or have a store of your own, register as a vendor with INDOOR PLACEMENT. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm
Reserve your space as a Vendor! The outdoor venue of Jackson Square will play host to vendors who prefer OUTDOOR PLACEMENT. Handmade items are a tradition at Clarksburg Winterfest. We welcome products from other businesses too! If you are a silversmith, laser engraver, on-the-spot Kettle Corn producer, or just prefer the outdoor atmosphere, register as a vendor with OUTDOOR PLACEMENT. Registration includes Friday, December 4, 4:30pm-8:30pm AND Saturday, December 5, 10:00am-4:00pm
Bring your business vitality and spirit of the season to our traditional Clarksburg Christmas Parade. Showcase you company and let the community know that you are ready to share your goods and services.
Bring your Non-Profit Organization and your spirit of the season to our traditional Clarksburg Christmas Parade. Showcase your organization by letting the community know how you serve.
Middle and High School Bands, City / County Officials, Festival Royalty. You are the very heart of our community! We want to see at the Clarksburg Christmas Parade! Limited entries. Please sign-up early!
Be our GOLD Sponsor! Please print your charity receipt.
Be 1 of 2 SILVER Sponsors! Please print your charity receipt
Be 1 of 3 BRONZE Sponsors! Please print your charity receipt
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