Clarksville Rotary Homerun Derby

No brackets. No splits. Just big swings.

This is the big show! The Adult Open Division is open to all competitors ages 16 and up, male or female. If you’ve got the power, the confidence, and the guts to step up, this is your chance to crush it and claim the crown.



Includes:



Entry into the Adult Open Division



Official participant swag



Derby-style pitching



Eligibility for top prizes



Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)



Bring your best bat and your biggest swing — and let’s see who can go yard.