Clarksville Rotary Homerun Derby

Big dreams start with little swings!
This ticket is for our youngest heavy hitters in the Boys 5–9 Division. Whether it’s their first derby or they’ve been practicing all summer, this is a fun and supportive environment where young sluggers can let it rip and have a blast!
Includes:
Entry into the Boys 5–9 Age Group
Official participant swag
Age-appropriate pitching and rules
Eligibility for prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Let’s watch the next generation of all-stars take the field!
Swing harder, dream bigger!
The Boys 10–13 Division is for middle-grade mashers who are ready to bring the heat. Whether you’re on a team or just love hitting bombs, this division is where friendly competition meets big-league energy.
Includes:
Entry into the Boys 10–13 Age Group
Official participant swag
Derby-style pitching
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Bring your swing and show us what you've got!
Bats ready? Let’s see who’s got the most pop!
Teen power, full throttle!
The Boys 14–17 Division is for high school hitters and strong-swinging teens ready to put their skills to the test. It’s game on — and someone’s walking away with the crown!
Includes:
Entry into the Boys 14–17 Age Group
Official participant swag
Derby pitching format
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Big swings. Big energy. Big fun.
Future all-stars take the field!
The Girls 5–9 Division is designed for our youngest sluggers to have fun, build confidence, and swing big in a supportive and exciting environment.
Includes:
Entry into the Girls 5–9 Age Group
Official participant swag
Age-appropriate pitching and rules
Eligibility for prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Smiles, swings, and lots of cheering guaranteed!
Power, passion, and pure fun!
The Girls 10–13 Division is built for competitive spirit, loud cheers, and big moments. Whether you play softball or just love to hit, this is your chance to shine.
Includes:
Entry into the Girls 10–13 Age Group
Official participant swag
Derby pitching format
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Step in with confidence and swing for the fences!
Bring the power. Own the moment.
The Girls 14–17 Division is for high school players and teen athletes who love to compete and make a statement with every swing. Step up and let the ball fly!
Includes:
Entry into the Girls 14–17 Age Group
Official participant swag
Derby-style pitching
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Who will be crowned the queen of the cage? Let’s find out!
No brackets. No splits. Just big swings.
This is the big show! The Adult Open Division is open to all competitors ages 16 and up, male or female. If you’ve got the power, the confidence, and the guts to step up, this is your chance to crush it and claim the crown.
Includes:
Entry into the Adult Open Division
Official participant swag
Derby-style pitching
Eligibility for top prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Bring your best bat and your biggest swing — and let’s see who can go yard.
Ladies, grab your bats — it’s game time!
The Women’s Softball Division is built for fierce competitors, fun-loving hitters, and every woman who knows how to launch one deep. Step into the spotlight, swing big, and inspire the crowd!
Includes:
Entry into the Women’s Softball Division
Official participant swag
Softball-specific derby format
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Whether you play league ball or just want to hit bombs, this one’s for you.
Legends don’t age — they just hit smarter.
The Senior Men’s Division (55+) is where experience meets power. Whether you’re a former slugger or a current weekend warrior, it’s your time to show the younger crowd how it’s really done.
Includes:
Entry into the Senior Men’s 55+ Division
Official participant swag
Age-appropriate pitching format
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
Still got it? Come prove it — and leave it all on the field.
Grace. Grit. Power. Purpose.
The Senior Women’s Division (55+) celebrates the strength, confidence, and joy of women who know their swing and own the moment. Step up and swing for something more — fun, connection, and a great cause.
Includes:
Entry into the Senior Women’s 55+ Division
Official participant swag
Softball-style pitching format
Eligibility for division prizes
Access to food trucks and beverage vendors (food/drinks sold separately)
No pressure. Just pride, power, and a whole lot of fun.
