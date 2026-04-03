Children's Imaginarium

Hosted by

Children's Imaginarium

About this event

Class Dismissed: Educators End of School Year Celebration 2026

195 N 2nd St

Wausau, WI 54403, USA

Educator Admission
Free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. You must have your school ID with you to be allowed entry. You will only be permitted to sign up for one ticket per registration.

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