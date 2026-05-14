Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion

Before we say goodbye and head home, join us for one final opportunity to celebrate, reconnect, and enjoy the company of classmates at the renowned MGM Hotel & Casino in downtown Springfield.





Beginning at 1:00 PM, this optional gathering offers a relaxed setting to continue the conversations, laughter, and friendships that make reunion weekends so special. Those who wish may enjoy the MGM's brunch at their own expense, while others are welcome to simply join us for fellowship, conversation, and a few more memorable moments together. No meal purchase is required to attend.





Whether you're joining us after church services, before heading to the airport, or just aren't ready for the weekend to end, we'd love to see you there. Some of the best reunion moments happen in these final hours together.

Come for the brunch, come for the fellowship, or come for both—but don't miss this final chance to reconnect before we part ways, and look forward to our next gathering.