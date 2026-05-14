Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion

About this event
Kick off our 50th Reunion Weekend by reconnecting with classmates in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere at Classical High School Condominiums, 235 State Street in Springfield. Enjoy cocktails, light refreshments, music from our era, and plenty of time to catch up with old friends, share memories, and make new ones. Whether you've stayed connected over the years or are seeing classmates for the first time in decades, this casual evening is the perfect way to begin our celebration of the Classical High School Class of 1976.
Come ready to laugh, reminisce, and relive the spirit of Classical—50 years later!" 🎉🎓
Join us for the highlight of our 50th Reunion Weekend! This special evening will bring together classmates, friends, and memories for a celebration worthy of this remarkable milestone. Our reunion will be held at the amazing Penthouse 650, located on the 6th floor of Tower Square at 1500 Main Street in downtown Springfield, for the Gala.
Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, music, dancing, special tributes, photos, laughter, and the opportunity to reconnect with classmates as we celebrate 50 years of friendship, achievement, and shared history.
Don't miss this unforgettable night as we honor our past, celebrate our present, and create new memories together. Reserve your seat today!
Make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime reunion weekend by joining us for both events. Start the celebration on Friday evening as you reconnect with classmates in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, then continue the festivities on Saturday at our signature Golden Reunion Gala. Purchase tickets for both events and receive a special discount while enjoying the full reunion experience. After all, we only celebrate our 50th Reunion once!
Before we say goodbye and head home, join us for one final opportunity to celebrate, reconnect, and enjoy the company of classmates at the renowned MGM Hotel & Casino in downtown Springfield.
Beginning at 1:00 PM, this optional gathering offers a relaxed setting to continue the conversations, laughter, and friendships that make reunion weekends so special. Those who wish may enjoy the MGM's brunch at their own expense, while others are welcome to simply join us for fellowship, conversation, and a few more memorable moments together. No meal purchase is required to attend.
Whether you're joining us after church services, before heading to the airport, or just aren't ready for the weekend to end, we'd love to see you there. Some of the best reunion moments happen in these final hours together.
Come for the brunch, come for the fellowship, or come for both—but don't miss this final chance to reconnect before we part ways, and look forward to our next gathering.
Need a place to stay during the reunion weekend?
We've reserved a block of rooms at the Sheraton Hotel at a special Classical High School Reunion rate of $179 a night for a two night stay.
Book your room or get more information here:
https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1781892605018&key=GRP&app=resvlink
Copy and paste the link into your browser if needed. Rooms are limited, so book early!
Please consider placing a Business Card ad or well-wishes in the memory book for the class of '76. After you complete your payment, we will follow up to gather additional information.
Help us create a treasured keepsake of our 50th Reunion by purchasing a full-page ad or submitting a special message, tribute, remembrance, family update, or words of encouragement for inclusion in our commemorative Class of '76 Memory Book. Your contribution will help capture the stories, friendships, and memories that have connected us for the past 50 years.
After you complete your payment, a member of the reunion committee will contact you to gather your ad content, photos, tribute, or any additional information.
❓ Questions?
Please contact Lori Cohen at l[email protected]
#Classical1976 #ClassOf1976 #50YearReunion #ForeverClassical #GoldenReunion
Please consider placing a 1/4 Page ad or well-wishes in the memory book for the class of '76. After you complete your payment, we will follow up to gather additional information.
Help us create a treasured keepsake of our 50th Reunion by purchasing a full-page ad or submitting a special message, tribute, remembrance, family update, or words of encouragement for inclusion in our commemorative Class of '76 Memory Book. Your contribution will help capture the stories, friendships, and memories that have connected us for the past 50 years.
After you complete your payment, a member of the reunion committee will contact you to gather your ad content, photos, tribute, or any additional information.
❓ Questions?
Please contact Lori Cohen at l[email protected]
#Classical1976 #ClassOf1976 #50YearReunion #ForeverClassical #GoldenReunion
Please consider placing a 1/2 page ad or well-wishes in the memory book for the class of '76. After you complete your payment, we will follow up to gather additional information.
Help us create a treasured keepsake of our 50th Reunion by purchasing a full-page ad or submitting a special message, tribute, remembrance, family update, or words of encouragement for inclusion in our commemorative Class of '76 Memory Book. Your contribution will help capture the stories, friendships, and memories that have connected us for the past 50 years.
After you complete your payment, a member of the reunion committee will contact you to gather your ad content, photos, tribute, or any additional information.
❓ Questions?
Please contact Lori Cohen at l[email protected]
#Classical1976 #ClassOf1976 #50YearReunion #ForeverClassical #GoldenReunion
Please consider placing a full page ad or well-wishes in the memory book for the class of '76. After you complete your payment, we will follow up to gather additional information.
Help us create a treasured keepsake of our 50th Reunion by purchasing a full-page ad or submitting a special message, tribute, remembrance, family update, or words of encouragement for inclusion in our commemorative Class of '76 Memory Book. Your contribution will help capture the stories, friendships, and memories that have connected us for the past 50 years.
After you complete your payment, a member of the reunion committee will contact you to gather your ad content, photos, tribute, or any additional information.
❓ Questions?
Please contact Lori Cohen at l[email protected]
#Classical1976 #ClassOf1976 #50YearReunion #ForeverClassical #GoldenReunion
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