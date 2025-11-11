Class of 1996 ONYX III

Offered by

Class of 1996 ONYX III

About this shop

Class of 1996 ONYX III 30th Reunion Celebration

Early Bird Registration - Ends February 28th item
Early Bird Registration - Ends February 28th
$225
Available until Feb 28

Early Bird Registration includes:

Tour of Museum

Tour of Proton Therapy Center

Black and Silver Event (Friday - May 8th)

ONYX Pinning Ceremony (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Cookout (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Banquet (Saturday)

ONYX Afterparty

ONYX Brunch

Hospitality Suite

ONYX Swag Bag


FYI, the system automatically applies a donation to the ZEFFY Platform at checkout. Feel free to adjust the amount or remove it totally if you see fit.

Regular Registration - Ends April 12th item
Regular Registration - Ends April 12th
$275

Registration includes:

Tour of Museum

Tour of Proton Therapy Center

Black and Silver Event (Friday - May 8th)

ONYX Pinning Ceremony (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Cookout (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Banquet (Saturday)

ONYX Afterparty

ONYX Brunch

Hospitality Suite

ONYX Swag Bag


FYI, the system automatically applies a donation to the ZEFFY Platform at checkout. Feel free to adjust the amount or remove it totally if you see fit.

Late Registration - ends April 26th item
Late Registration - ends April 26th
$300

Late Registration includes:

Tour of Museum

Tour of Proton Therapy Center

Black and Silver Event (Friday - May 8th)

ONYX Pinning Ceremony (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Cookout (Saturday May 9th)

All Reunion Banquet (Saturday)

ONYX Afterparty

ONYX Brunch

Hospitality Suite

ONYX Swag Bag


FYI, the system automatically applies a donation to the ZEFFY Platform at checkout. Feel free to adjust the amount or remove it totally if you see fit.

ONYX Black & Silver Party - (a la carte)
$60

ONYX III event - Friday, May 8th

HU Banquet Ticket (a la carte)
$70

All class reunion banquet - Saturday, May 9th

All Class Reunion Cookout
$30

Saturday, May 9th

ONYX Brunch (a la carte)
$30

Sunday, May 10th

ONYX REUNION SWAG BAG (a la carte)
$125

All ONYX Swag


If you purchase the FULL registration, the Swag Bag will be INCLUDED.

Add a donation for Class of 1996 ONYX III

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!