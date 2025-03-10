Class of 2005 20th Reunion

Uniondale High School Class of 2005 – 20-Year Reunion Weekend
Uniondale High School Class of 2005, it’s time to celebrate! It’s been 20 years since we walked the halls together—let’s reconnect, reminisce, and make new memories with an unforgettable reunion weekend.
Reunion Weekend Schedule
Friday, July 25 – Reunion Dance Party
Location: Long Island Marriott
Time: 6:00 PM
Kick off the weekend with a night of music, dancing, and nostalgia. Enjoy a live DJ, selfie booth, and a step-and-repeat photo area for the perfect reunion snapshots.
Saturday, July 26 – Family BBQ
Location: Eisenhower Park
Time: 12:00 PM
Bring the whole family for a laid-back BBQ with delicious food, games, and activities for all ages.
Sunday, July 27 – Farewell Brunch
Location: TBD
Time: TBD
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed brunch, where we’ll share stories, laughter, and final goodbyes until the next reunion.
Ticket Information
Includes access to all three events.
Let’s make this Uniondale High School Class of 2005 Reunion a weekend to remember. Grab your tickets now and get ready for an amazing time!
