Class of 2025 Yard Signs

24” x 18” Yard sign with El Dorado logo and cougar customized with your student's name. Order Deadline is April 15th. Yard signs will be delivered to El Dorado for you to pick up the first week of May.

24” x 18” Yard sign with El Dorado logo and cougar customized with your student's name. Order Deadline is April 15th. Yard signs will be delivered to El Dorado for you to pick up the first week of May.

seeMoreDetailsMobile