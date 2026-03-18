Class of 2026 5th Grade Lock-In

Great Value vanilla ice cream cup ingredients: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Vanilla-Ice-Cream-Cups-36-fl-oz-12-Pack/10415621?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=23aabe40-d59f-46c8-9d3d-1f768afb84a0
Great Value vanilla ice cream cup ingredients: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Vanilla-Ice-Cream-Cups-36-fl-oz-12-Pack/10415621?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=23aabe40-d59f-46c8-9d3d-1f768afb84a0
Sprinkles topping
Free
Great Value Rainbow Decorating Sprinkles ingredients:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Rainbow-Decorating-Sprinkles-2-7-oz/518871038?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=290ecf66-c35c-4eef-9a68-c526b94cfb4d
Great Value Rainbow Decorating Sprinkles ingredients:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Rainbow-Decorating-Sprinkles-2-7-oz/518871038?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=290ecf66-c35c-4eef-9a68-c526b94cfb4d