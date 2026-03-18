Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Class of 2026 5th Grade Lock-In

Southwest Suburbs

17830 84th Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60487, USA

General admission
$5
Cheese Pizza
Free
Costco cheese pizza (from food court)
Potato Chips
Free
Lay's potato chip ingredients: https://www.lays.com/products/lays-classic-potato-chips
Vanilla Ice Cream
Free
Great Value vanilla ice cream cup ingredients: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Vanilla-Ice-Cream-Cups-36-fl-oz-12-Pack/10415621?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=23aabe40-d59f-46c8-9d3d-1f768afb84a0
Sprinkles topping
Free
Great Value Rainbow Decorating Sprinkles ingredients: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Great-Value-Rainbow-Decorating-Sprinkles-2-7-oz/518871038?classType=REGULAR&from=%2Fsearch&sid=290ecf66-c35c-4eef-9a68-c526b94cfb4d
Chocolate syrup topping
Free
Hershey's Chocolate Syrup ingredients: https://www.hersheyland.com/products/hersheys-chocolate-syrup-24-oz-bottle.html
Add a donation for Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization

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