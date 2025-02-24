CHHS Senior Flocking

Flock your Flamazing Senior! The CHHS red and black Flamingos are ready to decorate your yard, patio, or doorway. For a $35 donation, you can have a Flock of Flamingos gather in your yard for 48 hours or you can flock another senior. You will be notified of your flocking date after your order is placed.

