CHHS Senior Flocking

Send a Flock to a Senior item
Send a Flock to a Senior item
Send a Flock to a Senior item
Send a Flock to a Senior
$35
Flock your Flamazing Senior! The CHHS red and black Flamingos are ready to decorate your yard, patio, or doorway. For a $35 donation, you can have a Flock of Flamingos gather in your yard for 48 hours or you can flock another senior. You will be notified of your flocking date after your order is placed.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing