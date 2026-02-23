Alumni and Friends of Ruth Asawa School Of The Arts

Class of 2026 Grad Nite

400 Beach St

Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA

Grad Nite Ticket
$150

Price covers transportation between Ruth Asawa School of the Arts to the Santa Cruz, Day at the Beach (3pm-10pm) and all the fun at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (10pm-2am) including:

  • Exclusive Ride Time
  • Arcade Free Play
  • Unlimited Soft Drinks
  • Food Bucks
  • Midnight Munchies
  • Disc Jockey Dance Party
  • Karaoke
  • Henna Artist
  • Airbrush Tattoos
  • Caricaturist
Pay What You Can Ticket
Pay what you can

If you are unavailable to cover the cost of the full ticket, please pay what you can.


And please help us with our fundraising efforts by sharing this campaign with friends & family.

Sponsor A Ticket
$150

If you would like to sponsor for another student or a teacher, you can purchase an extra ticket here.


Thank you!!!

$

