Class of 2026 Grad Nite

About this event
Price covers transportation between Ruth Asawa School of the Arts to the Santa Cruz, Day at the Beach (3pm-10pm) and all the fun at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (10pm-2am) including:
If you are unavailable to cover the cost of the full ticket, please pay what you can.
And please help us with our fundraising efforts by sharing this campaign with friends & family.
If you would like to sponsor for another student or a teacher, you can purchase an extra ticket here.
Thank you!!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!