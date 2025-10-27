Class of 2026 Movie Night

30170 Grand River Ave

Farmington Hills, MI 48336, USA

Movie ticket
$25

This tickets includes.....

1) Entry ticket


Guest need to arrive 30 mins early to receive snacks(if ordered) and auditorium number.

*ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*


Group Movie Ticket
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a Group Ticket. Buy 3 Tickets and get 4th Ticket FREE!!


This tickets includes.....
4) Entry Tickets

Guest need to arrive 30 mins early to receive snacks(if ordered) and auditorium number.

*ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*

Add a donation for Southfield A&T Warriors PTSA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!