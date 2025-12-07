Class of 2026 Senior Cabaret

Hosted by
About this event
The 2026 Senior Cabaret will take place on January 19th, 2026 at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater's Fireside Theater.
Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and seats are not reserved. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to ensure their preferred seating.
*** When you purchase your tickets, the payment will auto-default to a percentage donation to Zeffy. Select or enter a percentage amount if you would like to donate an additional amount of your ticket purchase to Zeffy. If you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy with your ticket purchase, select Other and enter 0.
Please note that Zeffy is a non-profit ticketing service that provides 100% free ticket purchases for other non-profit organizations, so any donation amount helps fund Zeffy.
The 2026 Senior Cabaret will take place on January 19th, 2026 at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater's Fireside Theater.
Reserved seating seats are assigned at the time of purchase and are reserved based on when tickets are purchased. Earlier purchases receive priority access to best available seating.
*** When you purchase your tickets, the payment will auto-default to a percentage donation to Zeffy. Select or enter a percentage amount if you would like to donate an additional amount of your ticket purchase to Zeffy. If you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy with your ticket purchase, select Other and enter 0.
Please note that Zeffy is a non-profit ticketing service that provides 100% free ticket purchases for other non-profit organizations, so any donation amount helps fund Zeffy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!