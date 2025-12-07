Class of 2026 Senior Cabaret

The 2026 Senior Cabaret will take place on January 19th, 2026 at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater's Fireside Theater.





Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and seats are not reserved. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to ensure their preferred seating.





*** When you purchase your tickets, the payment will auto-default to a percentage donation to Zeffy. Select or enter a percentage amount if you would like to donate an additional amount of your ticket purchase to Zeffy. If you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy with your ticket purchase, select Other and enter 0.





Please note that Zeffy is a non-profit ticketing service that provides 100% free ticket purchases for other non-profit organizations, so any donation amount helps fund Zeffy.