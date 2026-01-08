Class of 2026 Senior Class Auction

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Leavey Center
Starting bid
Arrupe Multipurpose Room will truly be serving as a multipurpose space as the location of your senior’s grad party! Inside one of the most desired spaces on campus, celebrate your senior’s farewell to the Hilltop with up to 48 banquet style seats or up to 75 standing for a max of 6 hours. Catering is not included, but a list of preferred caterers will be provided. This lot is for Saturday, May 16th, the same day as Commencement.
Donor: Georgetown Student Centers
Starting bid
See the above lot for details. This lot is for Thursday, May 14th.
Donor: Georgetown Student Centers
Starting bid
Distinguished Professor Dr. Anthony Fauci needs no introduction. His memoir On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service details his extensive career in caring for patients, navigating Washington politics, and behind-the-scenes work with seven presidents on global issues. Get your signed copy today!
Donor: Dr. Anthony Fauci
Starting bid
López produces the premier Rioja wine bottles; this blend of all estate grown fruit comes from the “Tondoria” vineyard of Haro, the center of Spanish red wine. Snag a package of a 1.5 litre bottle of López de Heredia Rioja Vina Tondonia Reserva, 2011 and 6 Riedel "Vinum-Series" red wine glasses as a graduation gift or to enjoy among yourself and friends.
Donor: Thomas Wolinski
Starting bid
A DMV native, Maddy Greenwald has been passionate about capturing the beauty of the DC region for many years. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and shows across Canada, with her paintings receiving numerous awards. Acquire her 16 x 20 acrylic on canvas framed “Fall on the Hilltop” painting, as a reminder of Georgetown for your graduating student.
Donor: Madeleine Greenwald
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with a guided tour of the best donut shops in D.C.! Discover the city's rich culinary culture as you sample a variety of delicious donuts while exploring the sights and sounds of the nation's capital. A perfect family activity for graduation week.
Donor: Teresa Frangakis
Starting bid
Show your school spirit on the golf course with your very own Georgetown Stand Bag. Proudly sport the blue and gray wherever you play golf. Hit the links like a Hoya with this exclusive equipment. Maybe it’ll lower your handicap!
Features 14-way full-length dividers, 5 zippered pockets, padded dual strap, removable rain hood, towel ring, and cooler pocket.
Donor: Georgetown University Book Store
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of Coca-Cola drink cases, a proud partner and sponsor of Hilltop organizations and events. Get your fix of Fanta, Vitamin Water, Bodyarmor, and Dasani, and rep your favorite brand with some exclusive Coke merch!
Donor: Ninabella Arlis, Coca-Cola Campus Ambassador
Starting bid
Everyone on campus knows Patrick Ledesma as the friendliest and most helpful face around, but did you know that he’s also a phenomenal baker? Join him in Arrupe Kitchen to whip up some of your favorite baked goods and catch up before graduation.
Donor: Patrick Ledesma
Starting bid
VP Elly Daugherty is a pillar of the Georgetown community, an advocate for student well-being and equity. This special dinner for 6 guests at her on-campus apartment, affectionately called “EllyXR”, will be dedicated toward the Fun Fund, a new initiative to fundraise for Georgetown students’ shared traditions and experiences.
Donor: Eleanor Daugherty, Vice President for Student Affairs
Starting bid
All SFS students have had the privilege to take Maps of the Modern World with Professor Giordano, but only three lucky students will get the privilege of a meal with the professor. Beyond Georgetown, he is a lover of the role of art in global affairs, sitting on the board of The Kentler International Drawing Space and advising the National Museum of Asian Art.
Donor: Vice Dean Mark Giordano
Starting bid
Professor Joseph Hartman is a perennial student favorite in the Government Department. His Constitutional Law classes are among the hardest to get into. Once a practicing litigator at a large DC law firm, Professor Hartman left private practice to pursue a PhD in Political Theory at Georgetown. He is offering dinner for the winner and three friends.
Donor: Professor Joseph Hartman
Starting bid
From holding senior positions in the United States Department of Justice, Professor Chuck Rosenberg is not only a professor at Georgetown, but a legal analyst for NBC and the host of The Oath podcast. Get law school advice and learn about his fascinating experiences!
Donor: Professor Chuck Rosenberg
Starting bid
Before taking the position of the head dean of the SFS, Dean Hellman worked for 25 years at the World Bank and was a professor both at Harvard and Columbia University focusing on the politics of economic reform. Meals with Dean Hellman are a coveted but rare experience among SFS students, so be sure to secure this opportunity with him!
Donor: Dean Joel Hellman
Starting bid
Professor Brennan is not only a favorite from the business school but also in all of the US! He was named one of the best undergraduate business professors by Poets and Quants. You and 2 other guests won’t fail to find discussion topics from business to ethics to politics.
Donor: Professor Jason Brennan
Starting bid
Not only does business law Professor Ross Cooper have extensive experience in corporate law, he is also a member on the board of The GeorgeTown Club. Come dine at Georgetown’s most storied members-only venue and hear about Professor Cooper’s time at Beacon Building Products (now QXO), the U.S. Department of Justice, and Washington law firms. Offer for 3 students.
Donor: Professor Ross Cooper
Starting bid
Management Professor Michael O’Leary is one of the business school’s leading professors and student-favorites. He has worked on the MSB’s DEI initiatives, global experiences, and just launched the school’s Sports Business program. Enjoy a meal in Georgetown’s most iconic Italian restaurant with one of its most beloved professors! Offer for 4 students.
Donor: Professor Michael O’Leary
Starting bid
Professor Jimmy Lynn is one of Georgetown’s most generous; from teaching about mentorship to making sure students are well-fed, he is always sure to pay it forward. Join him at Peacock Cafe and learn about his time at AOL, his founding of a global streaming service, and his passion for Hilltop sports and beyond.
Donor: Professor Jimmy Lynn
Starting bid
Professor Mulroney has taught in the Medical School for almost 35 years, is the co-author of the Netter's Essential Physiology textbook, and was Director of the Special Master's Program (to get students into medical school) for 16 years. In that capacity, she has helped approximately 7,000 students into medical school. Help make your student 7,001.
Donor: Professor Susan Mulroney
Starting bid
See the above lot for details.
Donor: Professor Susan Mulroney
Starting bid
Hieroglyph is a Georgetown student band acclaimed for its performances of original rock and pop rock songs across the city. With hits like “Clyde’s on a Saturday” (now streaming on your favorite platform), Hieroglyph constantly brings music-loving Hoyas together. Bid for a recording of a completely original song, personalized to your requests and ideas!
Donor: Hieroglyph Band
Starting bid
GUGS is one of the most prominent organizations on the Hilltop, bringing together passionate Hoyas on Fridays to make and sell their signature round burgers. Always wanted an endless supply of GUGS’ burgers? Now’s your chance! Get the GUGS Gold Card and claim a lifetime’s worth of burgers. One free burger per GUGS event.
Donor: Georgetown University Grilling Society
Starting bid
Many Hoyas are proud fans of the premier professional women’s soccer club in the District. Come to Audi Field on March 25th to cheer on the team as they play against the Utah Royals as the Spirit seek a strong start to their season in the NWSL.
Donor: Professor Jimmy Lynn
Starting bid
This three month all-location membership includes three 40 minute introductory personal training sessions. It is the perfect prize for a college student transitioning away from Yates. Get fit in the Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill, and Buzzard Point locations. If you’re planning on staying in shape after graduation, this is the item for you!
Donor: Balance Gym
Starting bid
Ye Domesday Booke dates all the way back to 1901 and documents every senior class’s final year on the Hilltop. Expert student photographers create a memoir of the graduating class’s history. Get your chance to preserve memories by bidding for a 90 minute long photo session at a location of your choosing.
Donor: Georgetown Yearbook
Starting bid
Carm and Co Photography is quickly becoming a DC favorite. Snap some grad pics with photographer Rachel Richey, known for her authentic portraiture. Spend 30 mins at any location and walk away with a selection of edited photos to remember your senior year!
Donor: Carm and Co Photography
Starting bid
Get your grad photos taken by a photographer who uses his PhD and law experience to guide you to the right photo. Damon Bowe is known for the emotion and story he conveys in his portraits. Get a 30 minute session on campus before April 30th!
Donor: Damon Bowe Photography
Starting bid
Rachel Lincoln has almost 20 years of artistic and photojournalistic experience, with her photography being featured in magazines, book covers, and shows across the country. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity for a 20-minute mini portrait session in Dupont Circle!
Donor: Lincoln Photography
Starting bid
Carol D'Corzo has shot over 700 weddings in an exemplary photography career known for its light and crisp style. Join her for a 30 minute photoshoot at the Jefferson Memorial, receiving 20 edited digital images in a curated gallery. Offer valid for April 2nd-10th and May 7th-14th.
Donor: D'Corzo Photography
Starting bid
Create family memories by getting a professional portrait done at Steven Kramer studios in either the New York City, DC, or Philadelphia studio. The experience also includes a free 1 night stay at a hotel in New York City, DC, or Philadelphia. You not only receive a custom work of art but also receive a memorable trip!
Value: $7,000
Donor: Steven Kramer Studio
Starting bid
Memorialize your college student with a professional portraiture session. The photos from the Lubin Portrait Studio will preserve your memories and make fantastic keepsakes. This is a wonderful opportunity to have photos that your family will treasure forever!
Value: $2,000
Donor: Lubin Portrait Studio
Starting bid
Hammock Cove Resort is a 5-Star Luxury All-Inclusive resort that comes with a private villa, a personal guest ambassador, champagne breakfast in bed, unlimited food and beverages, and more. This is an age 21+ resort and winner of multiple travelers' choice awards not to be missed. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $323/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an authentic Caribbean getaway at the Adults-Only Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua. Set between one of the best beaches on the island and acres of lush tropical gardens, this All-Inclusive boutique resort delights guests with a refined, yet unpretentious atmosphere. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $323/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Enjoy unlimited dining/drinks, snorkeling, and captivating excursions in the birthplace of rum. The Club Barbados is an adults-only resort located in the stunning Caribbean country. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $150/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama sits right within view of Panama’s Volcán Barú. The 16-acre boutique resort offers a plethora of rainforest tours, coffee plantation excursions, and relaxing massages. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $165/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Tucked away on a secluded 100-acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua, St. James’s Club & Villas offers the best of the Caribbean with an upscale casual ambiance tailored for you. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $150/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Home to 365 white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year – Antigua is one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the Caribbean. Located in the Jewel of the Caribbean, The Verandah Antigua Resort offers historical visits, in house amenities, and beautiful natural wonders. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $160/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
Starting bid
Perfectly located on the Caribbean’s magnificent northeast coast, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is surrounded by natural beauty and countless nearby attractions in history, culture, and dining. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $150/person/day + tax fee.
Donor: Elite Resorts
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