Class of 2026 Senior Class Auction

Arrupe Multipurpose Room will truly be serving as a multipurpose space as the location of your senior’s grad party! Inside one of the most desired spaces on campus, celebrate your senior’s farewell to the Hilltop with up to 48 banquet style seats or up to 75 standing for a max of 6 hours. Catering is not included, but a list of preferred caterers will be provided. This lot is for Saturday, May 16th, the same day as Commencement.





Donor: Georgetown Student Centers