Canyon Hills Foundation

Hosted by

Canyon Hills Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Class of 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10181 Collett Way, San Diego, CA 92124, USA

VIP GRADUATION PARKING item
VIP GRADUATION PARKING
$200

Starting bid

Grad VIP Includes:

*2 Reserved VIP Parking Spots

*Seating for 10 People on-Field
*Beverages & Food

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

2 Harbor Cruise passes good for any 1 or 2 hour

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

4 seats for a San Diego Symphony Concert @ Jacob’s Music Center

Gardening Gift Basket item
Gardening Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Included: basket, 2 flower pots, shovel, shears, 4 packs of seeds, self waterers, gloves, misters, journal

Gift certificate item
Gift certificate
$40

Starting bid

2 Whale Watching tour tickets

Physical Therapy Basket item
Physical Therapy Basket
$45

Starting bid

Includes: electrolyte, KT tape, stretching strap, biofreeze, gel ice pack, 1 free physical therapy consultation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!