Class of 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Grad VIP Includes:
*2 Reserved VIP Parking Spots
*Seating for 10 People on-Field
*Beverages & Food
Starting bid
2 Harbor Cruise passes good for any 1 or 2 hour
Starting bid
4 seats for a San Diego Symphony Concert @ Jacob’s Music Center
Starting bid
Included: basket, 2 flower pots, shovel, shears, 4 packs of seeds, self waterers, gloves, misters, journal
Starting bid
2 Whale Watching tour tickets
Starting bid
Includes: electrolyte, KT tape, stretching strap, biofreeze, gel ice pack, 1 free physical therapy consultation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!