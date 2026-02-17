Georgetown University
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Class of 2026 Last Chance Auction

Portrait Session at Steven Kramer Studio & Night Hotel Stay item
Portrait Session at Steven Kramer Studio & Night Hotel Stay item
Portrait Session at Steven Kramer Studio & Night Hotel Stay item
Portrait Session at Steven Kramer Studio & Night Hotel Stay
$100

Starting bid

Create family memories by getting a professional portrait done at Steven Kramer studios in either the New York City, DC, or Philadelphia studio. The experience also includes a free 1 night stay at a hotel in New York City, DC, or Philadelphia. You not only receive a custom work of art but also receive a memorable trip!


Value: $7,000

Donor: Steven Kramer Studio

Portrait Session at Lubin Portrait Studio item
Portrait Session at Lubin Portrait Studio item
Portrait Session at Lubin Portrait Studio item
Portrait Session at Lubin Portrait Studio
$100

Starting bid

Memorialize your college student with a professional portraiture session. The photos from the Lubin Portrait Studio will preserve your memories and make fantastic keepsakes. This is a wonderful opportunity to have photos that your family will treasure forever!


Value: $2,000

Donor: Lubin Portrait Studio

10 Day Stay at 4 Star, All-Inclusive Resort in Antigua for 6 item
10 Day Stay at 4 Star, All-Inclusive Resort in Antigua for 6 item
10 Day Stay at 4 Star, All-Inclusive Resort in Antigua for 6 item
10 Day Stay at 4 Star, All-Inclusive Resort in Antigua for 6
$100

Starting bid

Home to 365 white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year – Antigua is one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the Caribbean. Located in the Jewel of the Caribbean, The Verandah Antigua Resort offers historical visits, in house amenities, and beautiful natural wonders. The voucher does not include the all-inclusive $160/person/day + tax fee.


Donor: Elite Resorts

2 Tickets to the Senior Ball item
2 Tickets to the Senior Ball
$400

Starting bid

Celebrate your last night as a Hoya with the Senior Class party of the year! As tickets always sell fast, claim your guaranteed spots now, and celebrate graduation in style with open bars, food, friends, and more, all at the gorgeous venue of Union Station.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!