Class of 2026 Yard Sign Order Form

Bristol Aggie PTO is excited to offer each Graduating Senior in the class of 2026 one Yard Sign as part of their Senior Gift from the PTO.





We would like to offer families the opportunity to purchase additional yard signs for the Class of 2026!





Proceeds from the sales of additional yard signs will support the 2026 Senior Class in their fundraising for senior events and allow them to gift the incoming freshman class with a starting fund as they begin their journey at Bristol Aggie.





Place and pay for your order for additional signs by February 10, 2026, at midnight.





Please Note - Signs will be sent home with students.





Thank you for your support!