NCL Annual Fashion Show Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Sing a song birdhouse and blanket
Starting bid
NCL Heart Birdhouse and Blanket
Starting bid
NCL LKN Birdhouse and Blanket
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Shell Art and Shell Hooks
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Spartina449 Turquoise Jewelry Set
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Variety items from SweetGrass Home & Gift
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Blanket, "Mona's Eyes" by Thomas Schlepper, Writer's Journal, Bookmark and Harney & Sons Tea
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Spartina449 Hope & Breathe candles
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Ginger Lily Whipped Tallow Balm (Vanilla), Ginger Lily Sunrise Sweaters Lip Balm, Soul Creations Car Air Freshener Diffuser, Bath Salts, Candle, Pest Spray, Hair clip
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Kate Spade Patisserie Candle, Kitsch Warm Sugar Hair Perfume, Fuzzy Socks, Black & White bracelets, Grace & Stella pimp patches, Portable power bank, ice roller
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Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash, Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil, Roughness Smoothing Lotion, Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Daily Invisible Sunscreen, Cicaplast Balm, Salicyclic Acid Gel Cleanser, Salicyclic Acid Treatment
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Lottery Tickets. MUST BE 18 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.
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Nora Fleming bread tray with gingerbread mini, Nora Fleming napkin & candy holder with valentine's mini, napkins
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Shopper tote, double wine caddy, 1924 Double Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Bartenura Moscato D'Asti. MUST BE 18 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.
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Brown mailbox birdhouse and blanket
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Free bowling outing for up to 6 people
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Victory Lanes and Wobbly Butt Taproom gift basket and Comedy Tickets
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Spartina449 Sea Life Duffle
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Spartina449 chair, bag and cup
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$50 gift card and pickleball items
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Gel pens, lined journal notebook, 20 piece acrylic brush set, truth for today hope cards, winter watercolors, animal watercolors, watercolor paints
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Up to one-week stay at Altitude Adjustment (cabin rental)
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$150 gift card
Starting bid
$100 gift card
Starting bid
Day Pass, Dry Brush, Castor Oil Pack, Neoprene Waist Belt, Tallow Balm, Palo Santo Stick
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East Links Permanent Jewelry
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10 class fitness pass, 2 tank tops and 2 koozies
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Leisure Society Sunglasses
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One intro private session, in-body assessment, comprehensive assessment
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2 night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites Mooresville
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Free oil change, new customers only. Mooresville location only.
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1-month free gym membership and 1 free training session
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Varley Sherpa Cross Body Bag, Ridley Gold Chain Bracelet, Evereve Gift Card ($50), Evereve Style Certificate for up to 25 friends
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Wildlife Talking Camera, Beaker Creatures Lab
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6 face masks, 1 relax candle, headband set, eye mask gel, under eye mask set, lotion, eye cream, soap bar, face scrub, scalp massager, hair mask, exfoliating body brush, body sponge, soap scrub bar
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$125 plus 1 free day gift certificate for Card My Yard, variety birthday essentials
Starting bid
$50 gift card, Gooseneck Vineyards Pinot Grigio
MUST BE 21 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.
Starting bid
Toy Story bath toys, sleeping Pooh, sleeping Minnie and 2 towels
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Ginseng Fizz Sticks - Pomegranate, FeelFit Pea Protein Shake - Chocolate, Cleantox Herbal Detox Tex, Ginseng Fizz Sticks - Blackberry
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30 units of Botox at Riva Dermatology
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One round of golf for 4 people, complimentary guest fees and cart fees. $150 lunch at The Tavern Restaurant
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Pink Dwell Organizer with makeup bag and mirror, terrycloth headband, satin hands set, 2-in-1 body wash, hydraing lotion, eye make up remover, eye make up remover pads, mineral facial sunscreen, nail polish, tinted lip balm, eye shadow palette, women’s fragrance set, great heights waterproof mascara, two shimmer eye shadows and lip gloss
Starting bid
5 gal bucket, yardstick, hammer, LED flashlight, self lock tape measure, pliers set, 50 count zip ties, utility knife, women’s medium work/garden gloves, rechargeable LED screwdriver, Cobalt drill/driver kit
Starting bid
4 tickets (Sun Oct 11, 2026), weekend parking pass and backpack
Starting bid
Black storage box, Trophy Rock All Natural Mineral Supplement, Scent Crusher Rapid Mobile Shower, ThermaCELL Mosquito Repellent, ThermaCELL holster, BROWNING Defender Pro Scout Al Cellular Trail Cam, BROWNING Trail Cameras 32 GB SDHC Memory card, Scent Crusher Ozone Go, Hunter's Specialities Slam Talker, STREAMLIGHT Long Range Rail Mounted Tactical LED Flashlight, Max Grip Slim Sling, REALTREE EZ Mount 34 inch 3 arm, REALTREE EZ Mount 13 inch 2 arm, REALTREE EZ Arrow Mount, REALTREE EZ Saw, PLANO Guide Series Dri-lock O-ring Waterproof Storage, YETI Rambler 10 oz lowball (2), Shooter's Choice MC-7 Bore Cleaner, Drop Zone Koozie (2), Drop Zone Hat (2), Wild Phuck Clothing Co. hat, Drop zone challenge coin
Starting bid
Home decor item - artificial orchid
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Lazy susan
Starting bid
1 hour lesson with Ivan
Starting bid
3 rapid spray tans and 2 bottles of product
Starting bid
$100 gift card, clothing boutique only.
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