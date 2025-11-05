Hosted by

NCL Lake Norman Chapter
Sales closed

NCL Annual Fashion Show Silent Auction

Pick-up location

215 N Main St #2527, Mooresville, NC 28115, USA

ITEM A: SNUGGLE & SING
$25

Starting bid

Sing a song birdhouse and blanket

ITEM B: HEART & HOME
$25

Starting bid

NCL Heart Birdhouse and Blanket

ITEM C: LKN COZY NEST
$25

Starting bid

NCL LKN Birdhouse and Blanket

ITEM D: SHORELINE TREASURES
$25

Starting bid

Shell Art and Shell Hooks

ITEM E: TURQUOISE TIDES
$60

Starting bid

Spartina449 Turquoise Jewelry Set

ITEM F: SWEETGRASS
$100

Starting bid

Variety items from SweetGrass Home & Gift

ITEM G: BOOK LOVER'S BASKET
$25

Starting bid

Blanket, "Mona's Eyes" by Thomas Schlepper, Writer's Journal, Bookmark and Harney & Sons Tea

ITEM H: HOPE & BREATHE CANDLE DUO
$30

Starting bid

Spartina449 Hope & Breathe candles

ITEM I: MOORESVILLE MADE
$30

Starting bid

Ginger Lily Whipped Tallow Balm (Vanilla), Ginger Lily Sunrise Sweaters Lip Balm, Soul Creations Car Air Freshener Diffuser, Bath Salts, Candle, Pest Spray, Hair clip

ITEM J: BEAUTY BLISS
$25

Starting bid

Kate Spade Patisserie Candle, Kitsch Warm Sugar Hair Perfume, Fuzzy Socks, Black & White bracelets, Grace & Stella pimp patches, Portable power bank, ice roller

ITEM K: LA ROCHE-POSAY BASKET
$60

Starting bid

Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash, Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil, Roughness Smoothing Lotion, Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Daily Invisible Sunscreen, Cicaplast Balm, Salicyclic Acid Gel Cleanser, Salicyclic Acid Treatment

ITEM L: SHOW ME THE MONEY
$25

Starting bid

Lottery Tickets. MUST BE 18 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.

ITEM M: NORA FLEMING BASKET
$40

Starting bid

Nora Fleming bread tray with gingerbread mini, Nora Fleming napkin & candy holder with valentine's mini, napkins

ITEM N: SPARTINA PLAID & WINE BASKET
$50

Starting bid

Shopper tote, double wine caddy, 1924 Double Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Bartenura Moscato D'Asti. MUST BE 18 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.

ITEM O: SPECIAL DELIVERY WARMTH & HOME
$25

Starting bid

Brown mailbox birdhouse and blanket

ITEM P: VICTORY LANES
$55

Starting bid

Free bowling outing for up to 6 people

ITEM Q: VICTORY LANES 2.0
$70

Starting bid

Victory Lanes and Wobbly Butt Taproom gift basket and Comedy Tickets

ITEM R: SEA YOU ON THE GO
$65

Starting bid

Spartina449 Sea Life Duffle

ITEM S: SIT, SIP AND SEAS THE DAY
$70

Starting bid

Spartina449 chair, bag and cup

ITEM T: SERVE PICKLEBALL & KITCHEN
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card and pickleball items

ITEM U: EMILY LEX STUDIOS
$40

Starting bid

Gel pens, lined journal notebook, 20 piece acrylic brush set, truth for today hope cards, winter watercolors, animal watercolors, watercolor paints

ITEM V: WEEK AT ALTITUDE ADJUSTMENT
$3,500

Starting bid

Up to one-week stay at Altitude Adjustment (cabin rental)

ITEM W: CAROLINA GOURMET
$50

Starting bid

$150 gift card

ITEM X: BARREL & FORK GIFT CARD
$35

Starting bid

$100 gift card

ITEM Y: ANOTHER LIFE WELLNESS CENTER
$55

Starting bid

Day Pass, Dry Brush, Castor Oil Pack, Neoprene Waist Belt, Tallow Balm, Palo Santo Stick 

ITEM Z: EAST LINKS
$70

Starting bid

East Links Permanent Jewelry

ITEM AA: JET FITNESS
$30

Starting bid

10 class fitness pass, 2 tank tops and 2 koozies

ITEM BB: SUNSHINE ESSENTIAL
$450

Starting bid

Leisure Society Sunglasses

ITEM CC: 15 TO FIT METHOD PILATES
$120

Starting bid

One intro private session, in-body assessment, comprehensive assessment

ITEM DD: STAY & PLAY
$100

Starting bid

2 night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites Mooresville

ITEM EE: CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
$110

Starting bid

Free oil change, new customers only. Mooresville location only.

ITEM FF: JET FITNESS 3.0
$45

Starting bid

1-month free gym membership and 1 free training session

ITEM GG: EVEREVE
$60

Starting bid

Varley Sherpa Cross Body Bag, Ridley Gold Chain Bracelet, Evereve Gift Card ($50), Evereve Style Certificate for up to 25 friends

ITEM HH: KID SMART
$35

Starting bid

Wildlife Talking Camera, Beaker Creatures Lab

ITEM II: SPA THEME
$25

Starting bid

6 face masks, 1 relax candle, headband set, eye mask gel, under eye mask set, lotion, eye cream, soap bar, face scrub, scalp massager, hair mask, exfoliating body brush, body sponge, soap scrub bar

ITEM JJ: IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY
$45

Starting bid

$125 plus 1 free day gift certificate for Card My Yard, variety birthday essentials

ITEM KK: TABLE & BOARD
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card, Gooseneck Vineyards Pinot Grigio

MUST BE 21 TO WIN WITH VALID ID.

ITEM LL: BEDTIME DISNEY
$45

Starting bid

Toy Story bath toys, sleeping Pooh, sleeping Minnie and 2 towels

ITEM MM: ARBONNE
$65

Starting bid

Ginseng Fizz Sticks - Pomegranate, FeelFit Pea Protein Shake - Chocolate, Cleantox Herbal Detox Tex, Ginseng Fizz Sticks - Blackberry

ITEM NN: BOTOX
$210

Starting bid

30 units of Botox at Riva Dermatology

ITEM OO: TRUMP INTERNATION CLUB GOLF & LUNCH
$400

Starting bid

One round of golf for 4 people, complimentary guest fees and cart fees. $150 lunch at The Tavern Restaurant

ITEM PP: MARY KAY
$75

Starting bid

Pink Dwell Organizer with makeup bag and mirror, terrycloth headband, satin hands set, 2-in-1 body wash, hydraing lotion, eye make up remover, eye make up remover pads, mineral facial sunscreen, nail polish, tinted lip balm, eye shadow palette, women’s fragrance set, great heights waterproof mascara, two shimmer eye shadows and lip gloss

ITEM QQ: LOWE'S
$70

Starting bid

5 gal bucket, yardstick, hammer, LED flashlight, self lock tape measure, pliers set, 50 count zip ties, utility knife, women’s medium work/garden gloves, rechargeable LED screwdriver, Cobalt drill/driver kit

ITEM RR: BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400
$185

Starting bid

4 tickets (Sun Oct 11, 2026), weekend parking pass and backpack

ITEM SS: DROP ZONE
$200

Starting bid

Black storage box, Trophy Rock All Natural Mineral Supplement, Scent Crusher Rapid Mobile Shower, ThermaCELL Mosquito Repellent, ThermaCELL holster, BROWNING Defender Pro Scout Al Cellular Trail Cam, BROWNING Trail Cameras 32 GB SDHC Memory card, Scent Crusher Ozone Go, Hunter's Specialities Slam Talker, STREAMLIGHT Long Range Rail Mounted Tactical LED Flashlight, Max Grip Slim Sling, REALTREE EZ Mount 34 inch 3 arm, REALTREE EZ Mount 13 inch 2 arm, REALTREE EZ Arrow Mount, REALTREE EZ Saw, PLANO Guide Series Dri-lock O-ring Waterproof Storage, YETI Rambler 10 oz lowball (2), Shooter's Choice MC-7 Bore Cleaner, Drop Zone Koozie (2), Drop Zone Hat (2), Wild Phuck Clothing Co. hat, Drop zone challenge coin

ITEM TT: LILY & GRACE
$60

Starting bid

Home decor item - artificial orchid

ITEM UU: EAST BAY WOODWORKS
$90

Starting bid

Lazy susan

ITEM VV: LAKE NORMAN PICKLEBALL CLUB
$35

Starting bid

1 hour lesson with Ivan

ITEM WW: GLOW UP
$75

Starting bid

3 rapid spray tans and 2 bottles of product

ITEM XX: AHLARA
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card, clothing boutique only.

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