McKinley Technology Education Campus PTO

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McKinley Technology Education Campus PTO

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Class of 2027 - SENIOR YEAR!! 🎓

Senior Dues - Full Payment Donation item
Senior Dues - Full Payment Donation
$25

Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.


Take advantage of the discounted rate by paying in full early!

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Senior Dues - 1st Payment Donation item
Senior Dues - 1st Payment Donation
$25

Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.


Get your scholar started by donating to the first half of their dues. This support secures access to key graduation items and events.

0
Senior Dues - 2nd Payment Donation item
Senior Dues - 2nd Payment Donation
$25

Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.


Help your scholar finish strong by donating to the second half of their dues. This support secures access to key graduation items and events.

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