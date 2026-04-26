Class of 2027 - SENIOR YEAR!! 🎓

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Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.
Take advantage of the discounted rate by paying in full early!
Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.
Get your scholar started by donating to the first half of their dues. This support secures access to key graduation items and events.
Support one Class of 2027 scholar by donating to their senior dues package. Your donation helps ensure they can participate in senior experiences and milestone celebrations without financial barriers.
Help your scholar finish strong by donating to the second half of their dues. This support secures access to key graduation items and events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!