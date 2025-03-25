Pine Forge Academy Parent Association

Offered by

Pine Forge Academy Parent Association

About this shop

Class of 2027 - Store

#1: Fried Bake + Meat ($12) item
#1: Fried Bake + Meat ($12)
$12

A warm, fluffy Caribbean fried bake served with richly seasoned stewed veggie meat, fried sweet plantains, and an ice-cold soda.

#2: Fried Bake + Meat + Sorrel ($17) item
#2: Fried Bake + Meat + Sorrel ($17)
$17

Our fried bake paired with savory stewed veggie meat and golden plantains, served with our signature sorrel, a refreshing hibiscus drink infused with island spices.

#3: Jollof + Meat ($12) item
#3: Jollof + Meat ($12)
$12

Smoky, flavorful West African jollof rice served with tender stewed veggie meat, sweet plantains, and an ice-cold soda.

#4: Jollof + Meat + Sorrel ($17) item
#4: Jollof + Meat + Sorrel ($17)
$17

A crowd favorite: classic jollof rice with seasoned stewed veggie meat, sweet plantains, and our house-made sorrel drink.

#5: Fried Bake + Jollof + Meat ($15) item
#5: Fried Bake + Jollof + Meat ($15)
$15

The best of both worlds: fluffy fried bake plus smoky jollof rice, served with stewed veggie meat, fried plantains, and an ice-cold soda.

#6: Fried Bake + Jollof + Meat+ Sorrel ($20) item
#6: Fried Bake + Jollof + Meat+ Sorrel ($20)
$20

The full experience! A generous combo of fried bake, jollof rice, and stewed veggie meat, with sweet plantains and our signature spiced sorrel drink.

Soda item
Soda
$2

Ice-cold can of soda in assorted flavors.


Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$1

Bottled spring water.

Sorrel item
Sorrel
$8

A refreshing Caribbean hibiscus drink steeped with ginger and island spices. Naturally vibrant, tart, and sweet—served chilled.

Cookie item
Cookie
$2

Homemade by our very own Class of 2027 student, Omara!

Jollof Rice item
Jollof Rice
$5

Smoky, savory West African tomato rice made with a rich roasted pepper base and slow-simmered spices. A true crowd favorite.

Fried Bake item
Fried Bake
$5

A warm, fluffy Caribbean fried bread with a soft interior and lightly crisp exterior. Delicious on its own or paired with any entrée.

Side of Plantains item
Side of Plantains
$3
PFA PARENT T-SHIRT item
PFA PARENT T-SHIRT
$25
PFA PARENT HOODIE item
PFA PARENT HOODIE
$40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!