Class of 2027 - Store

A warm, fluffy Caribbean fried bake served with richly seasoned stewed veggie meat, fried sweet plantains, and an ice-cold soda.
Our fried bake paired with savory stewed veggie meat and golden plantains, served with our signature sorrel, a refreshing hibiscus drink infused with island spices.
Smoky, flavorful West African jollof rice served with tender stewed veggie meat, sweet plantains, and an ice-cold soda.
A crowd favorite: classic jollof rice with seasoned stewed veggie meat, sweet plantains, and our house-made sorrel drink.
The best of both worlds: fluffy fried bake plus smoky jollof rice, served with stewed veggie meat, fried plantains, and an ice-cold soda.
The full experience! A generous combo of fried bake, jollof rice, and stewed veggie meat, with sweet plantains and our signature spiced sorrel drink.
Ice-cold can of soda in assorted flavors.
Bottled spring water.
A refreshing Caribbean hibiscus drink steeped with ginger and island spices. Naturally vibrant, tart, and sweet—served chilled.
Homemade by our very own Class of 2027 student, Omara!
Smoky, savory West African tomato rice made with a rich roasted pepper base and slow-simmered spices. A true crowd favorite.
A warm, fluffy Caribbean fried bread with a soft interior and lightly crisp exterior. Delicious on its own or paired with any entrée.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!