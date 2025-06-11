Class of 2028 Exemplar Coin – Honoring A1C John Levitow

📦 PRESALE ITEM – Limited Time Pricing



Celebrate one of the most meaningful milestones in your cadet’s USAFA journey with the Class of 2028 Exemplar Coin, created in honor of their chosen exemplar: Airman First Class John Levitow.



A1C Levitow was the first enlisted airman to receive the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism on February 24, 1969. Despite being severely wounded with over 40 injuries, he selflessly threw himself onto an armed flare aboard Spooky 71, an AC-47 gunship, pushing it out of the aircraft just before detonation — saving the lives of the entire crew. His courage exemplifies the core value of “Service Before Self,” making him a powerful role model for the Class of 2028.



💙 Coin Details

Each cadet in the Class of 2028 will be gifted one coin by the USAFA Blue Spirit Committee during their Exemplar Ceremony. The coins available here are for families — perfect as cherished keepsakes, thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or an extra in case a cadet gives theirs away or it is lost.



This is a PRESALE item. Take advantage of the discounted presale pricing before it closes. Once the presale ends, the price of the coin will increase.