Class of 26' Festive Amaryllis Sale

This waxed Amaryllis Bulb is carefully wrapped in moss, wire and fairy lights kokedama style



To care for a waxed amaryllis, place it on a flat surface in a bright, well-lit room with indirect light, avoiding direct sun and drafts . Do not water it, as the wax coating provides all the necessary water and nutrients. Rotate the bulb every few days to help the stalk grow straight. These bulbs are typically single-use, providing one bloom cycle, after which the wax can be removed to plant the bulb for potential future reblooming