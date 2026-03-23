Class of '26 Yearbook Ad

Ads are 4.25 x 5.5 inches. $25 per full-color ad. Ads are custom made using your own design, text and pictures. Design using your yearbook account (Link to be provided.) Payment must be received in order for your ad to be published in the yearbook.

Ads are 4.25 x 5.5 inches. $25 per full-color ad. Ads are custom made using your own design, text and pictures. Design using your yearbook account (Link to be provided.) Payment must be received in order for your ad to be published in the yearbook.

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