Class and Workshop Registration

Monday weekly session done from 10:00am to 1pm.
Students work individually on personal projects. No instructor.
Wednesday weekly session done from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Long and short poses, nude and clothed models. Bring materials of your choice.
Friday weekly session done from 10:00am to 1pm.
Sharpen your observation and technique with a new classical drawing exercise each week. This class focuses on building better coordination between your eye and hand, allowing you to master the fundamentals of classical drawing.
Bring pencils, sketchpad, eraser.
Every other Saturday session done from 10:00am to 12 pm.
(Begins Saturday, September 6th, 2025)
Sharpen your artistic skills in this ongoing class led by artist and muralist Carla Gonzalez! We'll explore a new subject and technique each week, focusing on core concepts like light, color, and composition.
Every other Sunday session done from 10:00am to 1:00 pm.
(Begins Sunday, September 7th, 2025)
Ongoing class led by artist and teacher Tony Coro, this class focuses on building a strong technical foundation and preparing a powerful art portfolio. By the end of the class, you will have a solid portfolio to assist in gaining acceptance to the art program of your dreams.
Sunday, September 7th, 2025
from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Feeling stuck in a creative rut? This workshop is designed to help artists of all levels break through creative blocks and discover new sources of inspiration. Led by creative stylist Terry Elmann, you'll learn to look beyond the obvious and tap into the world around you to spark fresh ideas.
Sunday, September 14th, 2025
from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Join renowned expert Monica Saul and delve into the meditative art of mandala creation. You'll leave with your own stunning artwork, having experienced the profound benefits of this practice to: Quiet your thoughts, Inspire your spirit and Improve your concentration.
Includes all supplies and refreshments.
