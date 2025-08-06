Hosted by

Miami Art League

Class and Workshop Registration

9709 NE 2nd Ave

Miami Shores, FL 33138, USA

OPEN STUDIO item
OPEN STUDIO
$30

Monday weekly session done from 10:00am to 1pm.

Students work individually on personal projects. No instructor.

Figure Drawing with Live Model item
Figure Drawing with Live Model
$35

Wednesday weekly session done from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Long and short poses, nude and clothed models. Bring materials of your choice.

Drawing Instruction with Will McGaul item
Drawing Instruction with Will McGaul
$50

Friday weekly session done from 10:00am to 1pm.


Sharpen your observation and technique with a new classical drawing exercise each week. This class focuses on building better coordination between your eye and hand, allowing you to master the fundamentals of classical drawing.

Bring pencils, sketchpad, eraser.

Pre-Teen Studio Art Class (Ages 8-12) item
Pre-Teen Studio Art Class (Ages 8-12)
$30

Every other Saturday session done from 10:00am to 12 pm.

(Begins Saturday, September 6th, 2025)


Sharpen your artistic skills in this ongoing class led by artist and muralist Carla Gonzalez! We'll explore a new subject and technique each week, focusing on core concepts like light, color, and composition.

Portfolio Development - Classical Drawing (Ages 12+) item
Portfolio Development - Classical Drawing (Ages 12+)
$40

Every other Sunday session done from 10:00am to 1:00 pm.

(Begins Sunday, September 7th, 2025)


Ongoing class led by artist and teacher Tony Coro, this class focuses on building a strong technical foundation and preparing a powerful art portfolio. By the end of the class, you will have a solid portfolio to assist in gaining acceptance to the art program of your dreams.

Creativity Workshop with Terry Elmann item
Creativity Workshop with Terry Elmann
$40

Sunday, September 7th, 2025

from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

 

Feeling stuck in a creative rut? This workshop is designed to help artists of all levels break through creative blocks and discover new sources of inspiration. Led by creative stylist Terry Elmann, you'll learn to look beyond the obvious and tap into the world around you to spark fresh ideas.

Mandala Art Workshop with Monica Saul item
Mandala Art Workshop with Monica Saul
$40

Sunday, September 14th, 2025

from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

 

Join renowned expert Monica Saul and delve into the meditative art of mandala creation. You'll leave with your own stunning artwork, having experienced the profound benefits of this practice to: Quiet your thoughts, Inspire your spirit and Improve your concentration.

Includes all supplies and refreshments.

