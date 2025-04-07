Couture 102 – Intermediate Sewing Program- Registration Fee

Registration Fee: $100 Program Dates: March – September (6 Months) Youth will gain hands-on experience in sewing, learn how to use patterns, and design their own wearable creations. This fee covers materials, equipment use, and instruction throughout the program. This small, one-time fee also reflects a commitment from each participant, helping us plan better and maintain accountability. ❤️ We keep our fees low and accessible, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.

Registration Fee: $100 Program Dates: March – September (6 Months) Youth will gain hands-on experience in sewing, learn how to use patterns, and design their own wearable creations. This fee covers materials, equipment use, and instruction throughout the program. This small, one-time fee also reflects a commitment from each participant, helping us plan better and maintain accountability. ❤️ We keep our fees low and accessible, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.

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