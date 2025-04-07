Couture 102 – Intermediate Sewing Program- Registration Fee

Registration Fee: $100
Program Dates: March – September (6 Months)
Youth will gain hands-on experience in sewing, learn how to use patterns, and design their own wearable creations.
This fee covers materials, equipment use, and instruction throughout the program.
This small, one-time fee also reflects a commitment from each participant, helping us plan better and maintain accountability.
❤️ We keep our fees low and accessible, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.
Registration Fee: $100
Program Dates: March – September (6 Months)
Youth will gain hands-on experience in sewing, learn how to use patterns, and design their own wearable creations.
This fee covers materials, equipment use, and instruction throughout the program.
This small, one-time fee also reflects a commitment from each participant, helping us plan better and maintain accountability.
❤️ We keep our fees low and accessible, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
$50
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
Registration Fee: $50
Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence!
In this workshop, participants will:
👨🏽🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling
💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions
🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior
This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction.
Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting!
🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
Registration Fee: $50
Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence!
In this workshop, participants will:
👨🏽🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling
💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions
🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior
This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction.
Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting!
🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!