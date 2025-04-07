EdeYouth Inc.

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EdeYouth Inc.

About this event

Couture 102 – Intermediate Sewing Program- Registration Fee

144-14 243rd St

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA

🧵 Sewing Program item
🧵 Sewing Program
$100
Registration Fee: $100 Program Dates: March – September (6 Months) Youth will gain hands-on experience in sewing, learn how to use patterns, and design their own wearable creations. This fee covers materials, equipment use, and instruction throughout the program. This small, one-time fee also reflects a commitment from each participant, helping us plan better and maintain accountability. ❤️ We keep our fees low and accessible, thanks to the support of our donors and partners.
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop item
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop
$50
🍽️ Culinary, Social & Dining Etiquette Workshop Registration Fee: $50 Join us for a transformative workshop where youth will learn essential life skills through the lens of food, conversation, and confidence! In this workshop, participants will: 👨🏽‍🍳 Learn basic culinary skills and safe food handling 💬 Practice social etiquette, including respectful communication and proper introductions 🍴 Master dining etiquette, from table settings to fine dining behavior This one-time, non-refundable fee helps cover supplies, materials, and expert-led instruction. Participants will leave feeling empowered, confident, and equipped to shine in any setting! 🥄 Because how you present yourself—at the table and in life—matters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!