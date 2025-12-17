Class Registration *Spring 2026

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This is a new dance genre we are excited to add to the Grateful Hearts Performing Arts program, under the instruction of Miss Josephine Burns. Musical Theater is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc) and perform it in the Spring recital.
Mondays, 9:00-10:00
Age 8+, (Ages 6-7 may register with teacher approval)
No experience required
Black jazz shoes
Athletic clothing
Prorated Tuition for New Students $75
Those who paid $140 tuition last semester do NOT need to pay spring tuition)
Additional:
$75/costume
This class will only perform in the Spring recital. A minimum of 5 students is required to add this class too our calendar.
Ms. Susanne- Ages 7+ $125/semester. Must be able to read. Students will learn basic rhythm and melody reading skills. They will learn bell ringing techniques, group coordination and a variety of music.
Mrs. Anna: A pre-ballet class that focuses on movement, music, and fun! Ages 3-5 Must be potty trained. Tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required. This class will learn a piece to perform in the spring recital.
Cost: $50
Mrs. Heather: A pre-ballet class that focuses on movement, music, and fun! Ages 3-5 Must be potty trained. Tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required. This class will learn a piece to perform in the spring recital.
Cost: $50
Mrs. Susanne- Ages 5+ $125/semester. This class will focus on beginning music skills from reading rhythms, learning various rhythm instruments, and beginning bell choir skills.
Mrs. Amanda AGES 4-6 Beginning presentations class for littles.
(Mrs. Danerys) Introductory course to Spanish. Emphasis on basic communication skills. Must purchase Abeka Spanish A book. https://www.abeka.com/abekaonline/bookdescription.aspx?sbn=431079
Ms. Susanne- $125/Semester Ages 7+ (must be able to read) The focus of this unique class is to involve students in the rhythmic fun of music reading. Using a variety of sound sources. Students will learn to read rhythms while keeping a steady beat, and playing to a wide variety of music, from techno to classical music.
Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational tap for ages 6-12 This class introduces the basics of tap dance in a beginner friendly way! Students will learn basic steps, rhythm, terminology, and a performance piece for the spring recital.Must purchase practice attire. Athletic clothing and tap shoes required.
Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie- A playful hands-on class where toddlers and Preschoolers explore, build, and create.
Mrs. Desirae & Mrs. Kara- Ages 7+ 3rd grade+ Students must have the ability to stay focused on a task for 1 hour. This will be long term projects not just crafts. We will be learning the elements of art, starting with value, shades, and tones.
Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational ballet for ages 6-12 Students will work on ballet class etiquette, barre exercises, across the floor, but focus is primarily on learning and practicing a piece for the spring recital. Must purchase practice attire: tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required.
Mr. Kavinda- Ages 7+
Chess Club will have two sections:
Newcomers: Learn to play with Story Time Chess. No prior skills required. Open to 7 and up without direct adult interaction. Parents/Guardian required for 6 and under. Please check with Mr. Kavinda first.
Experienced: Foundational Chess skills required. Improve your game with tactics and more. Ages 7+
Mrs Susanne- Ages 8+ $125/Semester A recorder is a beginning band wind instrument. Each student will need their own recorder. Students will learn to read treble clef, rhythms, and fingering to play a variety of songs. *Minimum Students Required for this Class.
Mrs. Beth- $75/semester Foundational ballet for 6-12yo. This class will NOT be performing a piece in the spring showcase. Focuses on ballet class etiquette, barre exercises, across the floor, and center work. Tights, leotard, ballet shoes required.
Mrs. Khanh- Ages: 8+ A club to learn how to use the computer responsibly and productively includes typing, coding, and creating computer graphics.
Mrs. Beth- $35/hr Private Ballet Lessons for additional practice and foundational skills.
Mr. Robin- Must have had an exposure to Spanish. Continuing where we left, approach will be a little more age appropriate for the older age group.
Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages 3-5 Class starts January 13th then alternates every other week. See Mrs. Katie for additional details.
Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages 6-10 Class starts January 13th then alternates every other week. See Mrs. Katie for additional details.
Mrs. Allison- Ages. 8+ Students will bring their math work from home to work on in a quiet space. Mrs. Allison will assist with any questions they have.
Storytime with Mrs Sophie Preschool/Early Elementary Levels
Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages11+ Please sign up if you have older children interested in PE related activities. Mrs. Katie will lead teen PE once a month to keep our older children physically active and learning new skills. Fun, interactive game activities.
Mrs. Jackie & Mrs. Allison: Ages 5+ The Good & The Beautiful Kingdoms and Classifications Curriculum: Science of Living Things
Student Teachers: Erik F. & Leon P. Using The Good and The Beautiful curriculum to host a fun hands on science class. Ages 7+
Mrs. Khanh: Ages 5+ This is a suggested class prior to taking part in the coding club. We will focus on touch typing, utilizing all ten fingers and developing muscle memory. Computer game style class utilizing a Mario teaches typing program. Drop ins are welcome.
Mrs. Kelly- Begins in March. All Ages welcome with parent companion. Cost of class will be determined based on who signs up. Class supplies will include the coop, feed, bedding and so much more.
Ages 10+, GHPA Level 2 dancer
Performance fee $50 if applicable
Leggings and tight fitting shirt (no loose clothing)
This beginner Lyra class introduces students to Aerial hoop in a safe, supportive environment, focusing on foundational skills and strength. Students will learn basic mounts, poses, and transitions while building confidence, coordination, and proper aerial technique. The class emphasizes safety, creativity, and fun as students progress at their own pace. Requirements: foundational dance or gymnastics skills, confidence, and a willingness to learn new things! Participation in the spring performance will be optional.
Coordinated by Mrs. Sophie- Join us for a fun preschool class where we learn about colors, letters, numbers, and shapes through stories crafts, and hands on activities.
Mrs. Abby- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only
Student Teacher Austin Garman- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only
(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, zero reading skills needed.
(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, must know letters and sounds, they are beginning blends. We will begin with sight words and 3 letter words
Mrs. Anna- History from Pentecost to Middle ages. Priority given to students who completed all of MOH 1. Families must purchase Mystery of History v 2 book, and contribute to class supplies, and optional PDF Timeline.
Mrs. Jackie- for students 7+ 30 min class Students will learn and perform a song in sign language. Parents may be asked to assist in class.
Mrs. Anna- Sign up here and contact Miss Anna to audition for Ballet 2. If approved, $50/semester. This class is based off skill. A checklist will be provided for students wanting to try out for this level of dance.
Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie Age 2+ Tinker Time Together-Blocks, exploration, sensory fun, and more!
Mrs.Katie Grammar Detectives
Mrs. Katie- Ages 10+ Figurative Language Analysis *Alternating weekly class. See Mrs. Katie for final details if your children are interested in this course.
Mrs. Desirae- Ages 10-16 Students will have "at home work" with this class. Students will conduct interviews, and writing different types of articles. Students can avoid the $30/semester fee by fundraising. A meeting will be had on fundraising
(Mrs. Anna) Jazz foundations level 2. $50/semester
Approval required
Athletic clothing and tap shoes required.
This class introduces the basics of tap dance in a beginner-friendly way! Students will learn basic steps, rhythm, terminology, and a performance piece for the spring recital. To qualify for this level 2 class, students must demonstrate mature classroom skills, rhythm, and confidence in quickly learning new dance steps.
Mrs Katie: Fun and interactive class for introduction to public speaking. *Alternating weeks. See Mrs. Katie for detailed schedule.
Mrs Katie: Fun and interactive introduction to public speaking *Alternating Weeks-See Mrs. Katie for detailed schedule.
Mrs. Anna - $75/semester Foundational ballet for ages 13-18. Students must purchase practice attire.
Mrs. Nicole- Ages10+ Middle school level. Money is a fabulous tool. In this course students will learn life skills involving money. Savings, interest, balancing a checkbook, making financial goals and keeping yourself financially free, investments and so much more.
Miss Josephine
Age 6+
Class fee $75
Performance fee $50 if applicable
Dance or athletic clothing, Pirouette/turner/half shoes (skin tone, not pink or tan) required
Lyrical dance focuses on expressing emotion through movement. It’s slow, soft and beautiful. Contemporary dance focuses on emotions as well, but using big dramatic movements with both sharp and fluid motions. Different than lyrical, contemporary can be an outside the box genre of dance, rather than following one technique! Dancers may move in unexpected ways, play with balance and weight or express emotions through unique shapes and timing. In class students will learn both lyrical and contemporary alternating between the two. While lyrical and contemporary are distinct styles they are closely connected by their portrayal of emotion. Class participation in recital will depend on class progress and interest and is at the discretion of the teacher. Minimum number of students required*
Miss Josephine
Age 6+
Class fee $75
Performance fee $50
Dance or athletic clothing, jazz shoes required
Jazz is lively and energetic! It’s focuses on rhythm and sharp and smooth movements, turns, kicks, and leaps all performed with energy.
In class students will work on technique, steps, fun combos, and a piece to perform in the spring recital.
Minimum number of students required*
Miss Josephine
Age 8+ (6 and 7 year olds may register with teacher approval)
Class fee $75
Performance fee $50 (if applicable)
Athletic clothes, black sneakers that are worn exclusively for dance class
Hip-hop is a high energy, dance style, using rhythm, and dynamic movement. It focuses on strong beats, grooves, and confident steps. In this class, students will learn the basics of hip-hop, and practice simple steps, fun moves, and combos, and all to clean music. Class participation in recital depends on progress and interest and is at the discretion of the teacher.
Minimum number of students required*
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