Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Class Registration *Spring 2026

Musical Theater - Mon 9am item
Musical Theater - Mon 9am
Free

This is a new dance genre we are excited to add to the Grateful Hearts Performing Arts program, under the instruction of Miss Josephine Burns. Musical Theater is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc) and perform it in the Spring recital.

Mondays, 9:00-10:00
Age 8+, (Ages 6-7 may register with teacher approval)

No experience required
Black jazz shoes
Athletic clothing

Prorated Tuition for New Students $75
Those who paid $140 tuition last semester do NOT need to pay spring tuition)

Additional:
$75/costume

This class will only perform in the Spring recital. A minimum of 5 students is required to add this class too our calendar.

Grateful Sounds Bell Choir- Mon 10a item
Grateful Sounds Bell Choir- Mon 10a
Free

Ms. Susanne- Ages 7+ $125/semester. Must be able to read. Students will learn basic rhythm and melody reading skills. They will learn bell ringing techniques, group coordination and a variety of music.

Creative Movement- Mon 10a item
Creative Movement- Mon 10a
Free

Mrs. Anna: A pre-ballet class that focuses on movement, music, and fun! Ages 3-5 Must be potty trained. Tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required. This class will learn a piece to perform in the spring recital.

Cost: $50

Creative Movement- Mon 11a item
Creative Movement- Mon 11a
Free

Mrs. Heather: A pre-ballet class that focuses on movement, music, and fun! Ages 3-5 Must be potty trained. Tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required. This class will learn a piece to perform in the spring recital.

Cost: $50

Beginner Bells- Mon 11a
Free

Mrs. Susanne- Ages 5+ $125/semester. This class will focus on beginning music skills from reading rhythms, learning various rhythm instruments, and beginning bell choir skills.

Show and Tell - Mon 11a item
Show and Tell - Mon 11a
Free

Mrs. Amanda AGES 4-6 Beginning presentations class for littles.

Spanish 1- Mon 11a item
Spanish 1- Mon 11a
Free

(Mrs. Danerys) Introductory course to Spanish. Emphasis on basic communication skills. Must purchase Abeka Spanish A book. https://www.abeka.com/abekaonline/bookdescription.aspx?sbn=431079

Beat Bucket Bonanza- Mon 12p item
Beat Bucket Bonanza- Mon 12p
Free

Ms. Susanne- $125/Semester Ages 7+ (must be able to read) The focus of this unique class is to involve students in the rhythmic fun of music reading. Using a variety of sound sources. Students will learn to read rhythms while keeping a steady beat, and playing to a wide variety of music, from techno to classical music.

Tap1- Mon 1p item
Tap1- Mon 1p
Free

Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational tap for ages 6-12 This class introduces the basics of tap dance in a beginner friendly way! Students will learn basic steps, rhythm, terminology, and a performance piece for the spring recital.Must purchase practice attire. Athletic clothing and tap shoes required.

Tiny Tinker Time- Mon 1p item
Tiny Tinker Time- Mon 1p
Free

Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie- A playful hands-on class where toddlers and Preschoolers explore, build, and create.

Arts & Crafts- Mon 1p item
Arts & Crafts- Mon 1p
Free

Mrs. Desirae & Mrs. Kara- Ages 7+ 3rd grade+ Students must have the ability to stay focused on a task for 1 hour. This will be long term projects not just crafts. We will be learning the elements of art, starting with value, shades, and tones.

Ballet1- Mon 2pm item
Ballet1- Mon 2pm
Free

Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational ballet for ages 6-12 Students will work on ballet class etiquette, barre exercises, across the floor, but focus is primarily on learning and practicing a piece for the spring recital. Must purchase practice attire: tights, leotard, and ballet shoes required.

Chess Club - Mon 2p item
Chess Club - Mon 2p
Free

Mr. Kavinda- Ages 7+

Chess Club will have two sections:

Newcomers: Learn to play with Story Time Chess. No prior skills required. Open to 7 and up without direct adult interaction. Parents/Guardian required for 6 and under. Please check with Mr. Kavinda first.


Experienced: Foundational Chess skills required. Improve your game with tactics and more. Ages 7+

Recorder Class Mon 2pm
Free

Mrs Susanne- Ages 8+ $125/Semester A recorder is a beginning band wind instrument. Each student will need their own recorder. Students will learn to read treble clef, rhythms, and fingering to play a variety of songs. *Minimum Students Required for this Class.

Ballet 1- Mon 3pm item
Ballet 1- Mon 3pm
Free

Mrs. Beth- $75/semester Foundational ballet for 6-12yo. This class will NOT be performing a piece in the spring showcase. Focuses on ballet class etiquette, barre exercises, across the floor, and center work. Tights, leotard, ballet shoes required.

Coding Club - Mon 3p
Free

Mrs. Khanh- Ages: 8+ A club to learn how to use the computer responsibly and productively includes typing, coding, and creating computer graphics.

Private Ballet Lessons- Mon 4pm item
Private Ballet Lessons- Mon 4pm
Free

Mrs. Beth- $35/hr Private Ballet Lessons for additional practice and foundational skills.

Spanish 2- Tues 10a item
Spanish 2- Tues 10a
Free

Mr. Robin- Must have had an exposure to Spanish. Continuing where we left, approach will be a little more age appropriate for the older age group.

PE- Tues 10:30-11am
Free

Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages 3-5 Class starts January 13th then alternates every other week. See Mrs. Katie for additional details.

PE- Tues 11-11:30am Ages 6-10
Free

Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages 6-10 Class starts January 13th then alternates every other week. See Mrs. Katie for additional details.

Math Study Hall- Tues 11a item
Math Study Hall- Tues 11a
Free

Mrs. Allison- Ages. 8+ Students will bring their math work from home to work on in a quiet space. Mrs. Allison will assist with any questions they have.

Storytime - Tues 11a item
Storytime - Tues 11a
Free

Storytime with Mrs Sophie Preschool/Early Elementary Levels

PE- Teen PE (Once a month)
Free

Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages11+ Please sign up if you have older children interested in PE related activities. Mrs. Katie will lead teen PE once a month to keep our older children physically active and learning new skills. Fun, interactive game activities.

Kingdoms & Classifications- Tues 12p
Free

Mrs. Jackie & Mrs. Allison: Ages 5+ The Good & The Beautiful Kingdoms and Classifications Curriculum: Science of Living Things

Reptiles, Amphibians & Fish Tues 1p item
Reptiles, Amphibians & Fish Tues 1p
Free

Student Teachers: Erik F. & Leon P. Using The Good and The Beautiful curriculum to host a fun hands on science class. Ages 7+

Typing Class Tues 2p item
Typing Class Tues 2p
Free

Mrs. Khanh: Ages 5+ This is a suggested class prior to taking part in the coding club. We will focus on touch typing, utilizing all ten fingers and developing muscle memory. Computer game style class utilizing a Mario teaches typing program. Drop ins are welcome.

Chicken Husbandry- Tues 2p item
Chicken Husbandry- Tues 2p
Free

Mrs. Kelly- Begins in March. All Ages welcome with parent companion. Cost of class will be determined based on who signs up. Class supplies will include the coop, feed, bedding and so much more.

Lyra-Aerial Hoop Wed 9am
Free

Ages 10+, GHPA Level 2 dancer

Performance fee $50 if applicable

Leggings and tight fitting shirt (no loose clothing)

This beginner Lyra class introduces students to Aerial hoop in a safe, supportive environment, focusing on foundational skills and strength.  Students will learn basic mounts, poses, and transitions while building confidence, coordination, and proper aerial technique.  The class emphasizes safety, creativity, and fun as students progress at their own pace.  Requirements: foundational dance or gymnastics skills, confidence, and a willingness to learn new things!  Participation in the spring performance will be optional.

Preschool Explorers- Wed 10a item
Preschool Explorers- Wed 10a
Free

Coordinated by Mrs. Sophie- Join us for a fun preschool class where we learn about colors, letters, numbers, and shapes through stories crafts, and hands on activities.

Poetry 2 - Wed 10a item
Poetry 2 - Wed 10a
Free

Mrs. Abby- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only

Poetry 1- Wed 10:30a item
Poetry 1- Wed 10:30a
Free

Student Teacher Austin Garman- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only

Intro to Reading- Wed 11a item
Intro to Reading- Wed 11a
Free

(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, zero reading skills needed.

Advanced Reading- Wed 11:30a item
Advanced Reading- Wed 11:30a
Free

(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, must know letters and sounds, they are beginning blends. We will begin with sight words and 3 letter words

Mystery of History 2- Wed 11a item
Mystery of History 2- Wed 11a
Free

Mrs. Anna- History from Pentecost to Middle ages. Priority given to students who completed all of MOH 1. Families must purchase Mystery of History v 2 book, and contribute to class supplies, and optional PDF Timeline.

Sign Language In Motion- Wed 12p item
Sign Language In Motion- Wed 12p
Free

Mrs. Jackie- for students 7+ 30 min class Students will learn and perform a song in sign language. Parents may be asked to assist in class.

Ballet 2- Wed 1p item
Ballet 2- Wed 1p
Free

Mrs. Anna- Sign up here and contact Miss Anna to audition for Ballet 2. If approved, $50/semester. This class is based off skill. A checklist will be provided for students wanting to try out for this level of dance.

Tinker Time- Wed 1pm item
Tinker Time- Wed 1pm
Free

Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie Age 2+ Tinker Time Together-Blocks, exploration, sensory fun, and more!

Grammar *Bi-Weekly Wed 1p
Free

Mrs.Katie Grammar Detectives

Literature Analysis Class Wed1pm
Free

Mrs. Katie- Ages 10+ Figurative Language Analysis *Alternating weekly class. See Mrs. Katie for final details if your children are interested in this course.

Newspaper Club- Bi-Weekly Wed 1p
Free

Mrs. Desirae- Ages 10-16 Students will have "at home work" with this class. Students will conduct interviews, and writing different types of articles. Students can avoid the $30/semester fee by fundraising. A meeting will be had on fundraising

Tap 2- Wed 2p item
Tap 2- Wed 2p
Free

(Mrs. Anna) Jazz foundations level 2. $50/semester

Approval required

Athletic clothing and tap shoes required.

This class introduces the basics of tap dance in a beginner-friendly way!  Students will learn basic steps, rhythm, terminology, and a performance piece for the spring recital.  To qualify for this level 2 class, students must demonstrate mature classroom skills, rhythm, and confidence in quickly learning new dance steps.


Presentations Ages 10+ Wed 2pm
Free

Mrs Katie: Fun and interactive class for introduction to public speaking. *Alternating weeks. See Mrs. Katie for detailed schedule.

Presentations Ages6-9 Wed 3:00-3:30pm
Free

Mrs Katie: Fun and interactive introduction to public speaking *Alternating Weeks-See Mrs. Katie for detailed schedule.

Teen Ballet - Wednesday 3p item
Teen Ballet - Wednesday 3p
Free

Mrs. Anna - $75/semester Foundational ballet for ages 13-18. Students must purchase practice attire.

Cash Course- Wednesday 3p
Free

Mrs. Nicole- Ages10+ Middle school level. Money is a fabulous tool. In this course students will learn life skills involving money. Savings, interest, balancing a checkbook, making financial goals and keeping yourself financially free, investments and so much more.

Lyrical/Contemporary Thurs 10am
Free

Miss Josephine

Age 6+

Class fee $75

Performance fee $50 if applicable

Dance or athletic clothing, Pirouette/turner/half shoes (skin tone, not pink or tan) required

Lyrical dance focuses on expressing emotion through movement. It’s slow, soft and beautiful.  Contemporary dance focuses on emotions as well, but using big dramatic movements with both sharp and fluid motions. Different than lyrical, contemporary can be an outside the box genre of dance, rather than following one technique! Dancers may move in unexpected ways, play with balance and weight or express emotions through unique shapes and timing.  In class students will learn both lyrical and contemporary alternating between the two. While lyrical and contemporary are distinct styles they are closely connected by their portrayal of emotion.  Class participation in recital will depend on class progress and interest and is at the discretion of the teacher. Minimum number of students required*

Jazz Thurs 11am
Free

Miss Josephine

Age 6+

Class fee $75

Performance fee $50

Dance or athletic clothing, jazz shoes required

Jazz is lively and energetic! It’s focuses on rhythm and sharp and smooth movements, turns, kicks, and leaps all performed with energy. 

In class students will work on technique, steps, fun combos, and a piece to perform in the spring recital.

Minimum number of students required*

Hip-Hop Thurs 12pm
Free

Miss Josephine

Age 8+ (6 and 7 year olds may register with teacher approval)

Class fee $75

Performance fee $50 (if applicable)

Athletic clothes, black sneakers that are worn exclusively for dance class

Hip-hop is a high energy, dance style, using rhythm, and dynamic movement. It focuses on strong beats, grooves, and confident steps. In this class, students will learn the basics of hip-hop, and practice simple steps, fun moves, and combos, and all to clean music.  Class participation in recital depends on progress and interest and is at the discretion of the teacher.

Minimum number of students required*

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