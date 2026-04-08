Offered by

NHS Class of 2005

About this shop

Reunion Agenda

Meet & Greet: Friday, October 9th
Free

Location: Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Way, Oceanport, NJ 07757 (The old Fort Monmouth Base)


Time: 3:00pm - until


A relaxed kickoff to the class reunion weekend where classmates can reconnect before the main celebration!

Formal Gala: Saturday, October 10th
$135

Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724


Time: 6:00pm-11:00pm Open Premium Bar from 6:00pm-8:00pm


Attire: FORMAL GALA - Men (suits) Females (gowns)


Hotel Room Accommodation:


ALL SALES ARE FINAL

High School Tour: Sunday, October 11th
Free

Location: Neptune High School 55 Neptune Blvd. Neptune, NJ 07753


Time: 12:00pm


Lets take a walk down memory lane!

~ SHIPPING OPTION ~
$10

Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.


ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Class Hoodie S - XL
$30

Pickup or Ship

Pickup: At formal reunion event on Saturday, October 10th.


Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.


ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Class Hoodie 2XL - 4XL
$35

Pickup or Ship

Pickup: At formal reunion event on Saturday, October 10th.


Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.


ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Add a donation for NHS Class of 2005

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