Reunion Agenda

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About this shop
Location: Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Way, Oceanport, NJ 07757 (The old Fort Monmouth Base)
Time: 3:00pm - until
A relaxed kickoff to the class reunion weekend where classmates can reconnect before the main celebration!
Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Time: 6:00pm-11:00pm Open Premium Bar from 6:00pm-8:00pm
Attire: FORMAL GALA - Men (suits) Females (gowns)
Hotel Room Accommodation:
ALL SALES ARE FINAL
Location: Neptune High School 55 Neptune Blvd. Neptune, NJ 07753
Time: 12:00pm
Lets take a walk down memory lane!
Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL
Pickup or Ship
Pickup: At formal reunion event on Saturday, October 10th.
Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL
Pickup or Ship
Pickup: At formal reunion event on Saturday, October 10th.
Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship out the week prior to the reunion formal gala.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL
$
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