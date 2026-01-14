Hosted by
United Movement: Core is our signature adaptive dance experience designed to build confidence, coordination, and expressive movement through consistent structure and guided progression. Each 90-minute session blends technique, creative exploration, and social-emotional skill development in a supportive, inclusive environment.
This program is ideal for families seeking meaningful growth, not just activity. Students are encouraged to develop body awareness, follow structured routines, and express themselves through movement while being supported at their individual level.
4week Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to United Movement: Foundations is a short-term entry program for families who want to experience our teaching style and structure before committing to the full Core program. Students participate in the same high-quality adaptive dance environment while focusing on basic movement patterns, class flow, and group participation.
This program offers a low-pressure way to assess fit while still delivering real progress.
United Movement: Single Session offers a one-time opportunity to experience our adaptive dance environment. While available on a limited basis, this option is designed for families seeking a brief introduction or schedule flexibility.
Most families choose to enroll in a program after attending a single session to benefit from consistent structure and progression.
