About this event
is a class for parents of children from birth to 9 years old that focuses on body awareness by honoring God’s good design. In this class, we aim to empower parents by teaching them correct body knowledge with peace rather than panic, foster early confidence in gender identity as sons or daughters of God, protect their children’s dignity through healthy boundaries, and build trust so kids bring questions to them first.
Hey moms! It’s never too early to start empowering our daughters to understand and love their amazing bodies. Our Intro to Womanhood workshop is a fun and educational experience for girls ages 9-13 (and their moms!) to learn about their period, fertility, and how to embrace their natural beauty. Let’s help them step into womanhood with confidence and joy!
Modern Womanhood is here to empower you! Whether you’re a teen, young woman, or couple, our workshop is designed to help you understand and embrace your natural fertility. From cycle awareness to fertility health, we’re all about equipping you with the knowledge and confidence to thrive in your journey.
You are Built for Birth! Join us for our empowering workshop where we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about pregnancy, labor, natural birth, and postpartum care. Whether you’re a first-time mom or looking for a refresher, this is your chance to prepare for an incredible birth experience.
Get ready for life after baby with Breast Beginnings! This workshop is designed to help pregnant women (and their support person) prepare for breastfeeding and learn what to expect after your little one arrives whether it’s your first baby or your fifth.
Calling all moms! Whether you’re a new mom or a seasoned pro, our Thriving in Motherhood workshop is here to help you succeed at every stage of your journey. Learn the mindset, materials, and skills that will set your family up for success and help you thrive — not just survive — in motherhood!
Ladies 35 and up — it’s time to embrace the changes ahead with confidence! Our Preparing for Menopause workshop is designed to help you gracefully navigate the shifts in your female cycle and feel empowered during this new phase of life.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!