Dance Classes & Workshops

8 Week Session begins 3/10/26

Tuesdays 1:30 – 2:00 pm

(must be age 3 by 10/1/25)

*includes $6 session registration fee





This class introduces children to movement and dance using a variety of music and lots of imagination. Students will also explore exercises that build fundamental physical strength and coordination and explore movement that enhances their understanding of basic ballet concepts.





Each class is limited to 6 – 8 students.