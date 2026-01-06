Dance Classes & Workshops

Offered by
8 Week Session begins 3/10/26
Tuesdays 1:30 – 2:00 pm
(must be age 3 by 10/1/25)
*includes $6 session registration fee
This class introduces children to movement and dance using a variety of music and lots of imagination. Students will also explore exercises that build fundamental physical strength and coordination and explore movement that enhances their understanding of basic ballet concepts.
Each class is limited to 6 – 8 students.
8 Week Session begins 3/5/26
Thursdays 3:45 – 4:15 pm
(must be age 3 by 10/1/25)
*includes $6 session registration fee
This class introduces children to movement and dance using a variety of music and lots of imagination. Students will also explore exercises that build fundamental physical strength and coordination and explore movement that enhances their understanding of basic ballet concepts.
Each class is limited to 6 – 8 students.
Wednesdays 3:45 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5-6 (must be age 5 by 10/1/25)
Pre-Ballet is a fun introduction to basic foundations of ballet. Classes will include stretching exercises to build body-awareness, elementary ballet steps, fun exercises to develop musicality, and improvisation to nurture the use of imagination and music interpretation in dance.
Class is limited to 9 students.
Wednesdays 4:45-5:30
Ages 6 – 7 (must be age 6 by 9/1/25)
For students with or without previous dance experience. This class introduces beginning ballet technique while continuing with fun and creative movement exercises to develop strength, musicality, and expressive and exciting dancing!
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuesdays 3:45-4:45
Ages 6 – 8 with previous training; placement required
Ballet B is for students with at least one or two years of recent ballet training, or older beginning students. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment.
Mondays 3:45-4:45
Ages ~ 8-11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet III is for students with one or more years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet III students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week; email Sharon Tolczyk at [email protected] for more info.
Thursdays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 8 – 11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet IV is for students with at least two or three years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, increasing ballet vocabulary, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet IV also includes pre-pointe exercises. This year, Ballet IV will include Character Dance; see Class Attire for info on Character shoes. Ballet IV students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week.
Please email Sharon Tolczyk at [email protected] to determine placement or to discuss second class sessions.
Mondays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 9 & up with previous training; placement required.
Ballet IV/V is a children’s intermediate level ballet class for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, as well as Character Dance. Ballet IV/V students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week, which is strongly encouraged.
Please email Sharon Tolczyk at [email protected] to determine placement or to discuss second class sessions.
Tuesdays 5:00-6:15
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate I is an intermediate level ballet class for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Both Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Tuesdays 5:00 – 6:15 (Base Class – required)
Thursdays 6:05 – 7:35 pm (second class/week)
Mondays 6:15 – 7:45 pm/8:15 (optional third class/week)
Thursdays 6:05-7:35
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate II is an intermediate level ballet classes for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Both Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Thursdays 6:05 – 7:35 pm (Base Class – required)
Tuesdays 5:00 – 6:15/Mondays 6:15 – 7:45 pm/8:15: second/third class/week
Wednesdays 6:15-7:35
Teens & Adults; placement required
Intermediate III/Advanced Ballet is for teens and adults with at least three-four years of recent ballet training, who have reached an advanced-intermediate or advanced level of training. Students should have a strong grasp of ballet technique and vocabulary. Advanced Ballet students are urged to take at least two ballet classes per week in order to develop and sustain the strength and technique needed for advanced level classes. Wednesday is the Base class for teens; additional Monday/Thursday/Saturday classes may be taken using Discount Ballet Card. Adults attend using an Adult Ballet Card.
Additional classes:
Mondays Mixed Intermediate/Advanced: 6:15 – 8:15 pm (includes pre-pointe/pointe)
Thursdays Intermediate I-II-III: 6:05 – 7:35
Saturdays Intermediate/Advanced: Dates & Times TBA (includes pre-pointe/pointe)
For Students Taking a Second Ballet III/IV/V/Int 1 Class
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