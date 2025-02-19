Vegas Through The Ages

• Table of 6 at Gala
• Acknowledgement as a Lucky Sevens Level Sponsor throughout the evening
• One Year NASA Gold Sponsorship with all the benefits therein plus:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
Elvis Experience
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table of 8 at Gala
• Acknowledgement as an Elvis Experience Level Sponsor throughout the evening
• One Year NASA Diamond Partnership with all the benefits therin plus:
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to present at one (1) NASA virtual conference
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
The Rat Pack
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table of 8 at Gala (exclusive seating)
• Acknowledgement as a Rat Pack Level Sponsor throughout the evening
• Full-page color ad in commemorative program
• One Year NASA VIP Partnership with all the benefits therein plus:
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to present at two (2) NASA virtual conferences
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
Viva Las Vegas
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Table of 6 at Gala (exclusive seating near stage)
• Acknowledgement as a Viva Las Vegas Sponsor throughout the evening and on social
media
• Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher
• VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students
• VIP Marketing Package:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
• Two Year NASA VIP Partnership with all the benefits therein plus:
• Invitation to Keynote at a live NASA Conference
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to host a NASA Professional Learning Workshop for Nevada educators
• Invitation to present at two (2) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Limited Availability
• Table of 8 at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front)
• Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on
social media
• Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher
• VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students
• VIP Marketing Package:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
• Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus:
• Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada
educators
• Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (GoGuardian)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability
• 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front)
• Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on
social media
• Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher
• VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students
• VIP Marketing Package:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
• Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus:
• Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada
educators
• Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (EKC)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability
• 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front)
• Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on
social media
• Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher
• VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students
• VIP Marketing Package:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
• Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus:
• Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada
educators
• Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (Eaton)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability
• 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front)
• Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on
social media
• Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher
• VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students
• VIP Marketing Package:
• Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media
• Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
• Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus:
• Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference
• Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada
educators
• Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
Individual Ticket
$150
Add a donation for Silver State Education Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!