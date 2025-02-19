Silver State Education Foundation

Hosted by

Silver State Education Foundation

About this event

Vegas Through The Ages

2333 E Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA

Lucky Sevens
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Table of 6 at Gala • Acknowledgement as a Lucky Sevens Level Sponsor throughout the evening • One Year NASA Gold Sponsorship with all the benefits therein plus: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
Elvis Experience
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table of 8 at Gala • Acknowledgement as an Elvis Experience Level Sponsor throughout the evening • One Year NASA Diamond Partnership with all the benefits therin plus: • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to present at one (1) NASA virtual conference • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
The Rat Pack
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table of 8 at Gala (exclusive seating) • Acknowledgement as a Rat Pack Level Sponsor throughout the evening • Full-page color ad in commemorative program • One Year NASA VIP Partnership with all the benefits therein plus: • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to present at two (2) NASA virtual conferences • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters
Viva Las Vegas
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Table of 6 at Gala (exclusive seating near stage) • Acknowledgement as a Viva Las Vegas Sponsor throughout the evening and on social media • Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher • VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students • VIP Marketing Package: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters • Two Year NASA VIP Partnership with all the benefits therein plus: • Invitation to Keynote at a live NASA Conference • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to host a NASA Professional Learning Workshop for Nevada educators • Invitation to present at two (2) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Limited Availability • Table of 8 at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front) • Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on social media • Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher • VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students • VIP Marketing Package: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters • Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus: • Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada educators • Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (GoGuardian)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability • 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front) • Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on social media • Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher • VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students • VIP Marketing Package: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters • Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus: • Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada educators • Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (EKC)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability • 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front) • Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on social media • Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher • VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students • VIP Marketing Package: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters • Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus: • Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada educators • Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
High Roller (Eaton)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Limited Availability • 2-3 seats at Gala (exclusive seating at stage front) • Acknowledgement as a High Roller Level Sponsor throughout the evening and on social media • Recognition for sponsoring a Homegrown Student to become a teacher • VIP Tour of the Homegrown Program and lunch with our Homegrown students • VIP Marketing Package: • Corporate recognition on the NASA and SSEF websites and on social media • Corporate recognition in the NASA and SSEF quarterly newsletters • Three Year NASA VIP Partnership plus: • Invitation to Keynote at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to do a breakout session at the live annual NASA Conference • Invitation to host two (2) NASA Professional Learning Workshops for Nevada educators • Invitation to present at four (4) NASA virtual conferences
Individual Ticket
$150
Add a donation for Silver State Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!