ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

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ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

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Classic Weekend 2025 T-Shirt

Shirt Size SMALL
$25

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size MEDIUM
$25

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size LARGE
$25

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size X-LARGE
$28

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size 1X
$28

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size 2X
$28

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Shirt Size 3X
$28

1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

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