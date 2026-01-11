Valley Quilters Guild

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Valley Quilters Guild

About this event

Place a Classified Ad in Valley Quilters Guild Newsletter and on the Website

1-line ad
$5

1-line ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold.

1/4 page
$10

1/4 page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.

1/2 page ad
$15

1/2 page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.

Full page ad
$20

Full page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.

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