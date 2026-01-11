Place a Classified Ad in Valley Quilters Guild Newsletter and on the Website

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1-line ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold.
1/4 page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.
1/2 page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.
Full page ad in the next month's newsletter and your ad on the website's classified ad page for 30 days or until sold. May submit a photo.
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