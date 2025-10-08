Classified Leadership Institute 2026 Sponsorship & Exhibitors

Riverside Convention Center

Riverside, CA

Premier Sponsor (2 opportunity)
$6,000

Logo placement on event materials
2 full registrations to CLI
Exhibit table
Opportunity for brief remarks at the Awards Dinner
Option to provide one co-branded giveaway item

Recognition during opening and closing sessions
Attendee list

Gold Sponsor (4 opportunity)
$4,000

Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Exhibit table
Opportunity for brief remarks at a General Session
Option to provide one branded giveaway item
Recognition during a general session

Silver Sponsor (6 opportunities)
$2,500

Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Exhibit table
Recognition in printed program

Bronze Sponsor (Unlimited)
$1,000

Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Recognition in opening & closing slides

Networking Sponsor (2 opportunities)
$1,500
Conference Bag Sponsorship
$1,000
Flyer or Brochure (Unlimited opportunity)
$500
Exhibitor Booth (Multiple Opportunities)
$750
