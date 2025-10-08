Classified Leadership Institute 2026 Sponsorship & Exhibitors

Riverside, CA
Logo placement on event materials
2 full registrations to CLI
Exhibit table
Opportunity for brief remarks at the Awards Dinner
Option to provide one co-branded giveaway item
Recognition during opening and closing sessions
Attendee list
Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Exhibit table
Opportunity for brief remarks at a General Session
Option to provide one branded giveaway item
Recognition during a general session
Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Exhibit table
Recognition in printed program
Logo placement on event materials
1 full registration
Recognition in opening & closing slides
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing