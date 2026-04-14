Classified Senate's CANDYGRAM

Healthy snack: The Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack includes a delicious mix of almonds, cashews, and macadamias. Whether it be at home, at work or on the go, these are an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber for a healthy snack.

Convenient: The single-serve bags are not only individually sealed for freshness but are also an easy snack option along with your lunch or as a quick snack whenever you desire. The convenient size also makes them ideal for sharing with your friends or colleagues.