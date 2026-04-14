Classified Senate's CANDYGRAM

About this shop
Kar's Sweet N Salty Trail Mix Office Snack with a 2 oz size is a healthy and single serve snack which is ideal for on-the-go. The mix contains chocolate candies, peanuts, raisins, sunflower kernels
Van Holtens Character Dill Pickle-In-A-Pouch Is Perfect For Any Grab-And-Go Adventure. Each Pickle-In-A-Pouch Comes Individually Packaged With Contents Of 1 Dill Pickle And Added Brine For A Juicy Snack. Van Holten's Pickles Are Gluten Free, Fat Free, Low Calorie, Keto Friendly, And A Better-For-You Snack Option.
caramel & almond & sea salt: almonds, chicory root fiber, honey, glucose syrup, cane sugar, palm kernel oil, rice flour, milk powder, sea salt, carob powder, soy lecithin, natural flavor, annatto extract. cranberry almond: almonds, dried cranberries, chicory root fiber, cane sugar, glucose syrup, rice flour, honey, soy lecithin, sea salt. blueberry vanilla cashew: cashews, almonds, chicory root fiber, dried blueberries, glucose syrup, rice flour, honey, raisins, cane sugar, vanilla extract, soy lecithin, sea salt, natural flavor, citric acid.
Caramel & Almond & Sea Salt: Allergen Information: Contains almonds, milk and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts. Cranberry Almond: Allergen Information: Contains almonds and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts. Blueberry Vanilla Cashew: Allergen Information: Contains cashews, almonds and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts., May contain nut shell fragments.
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