952644299

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952644299

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Classified Senate's CANDYGRAM

Kar's Sweet N Salty Trail Mix Single-Serving Office Snack item
Kar's Sweet N Salty Trail Mix Single-Serving Office Snack
$3

Kar's Sweet N Salty Trail Mix Office Snack with a 2 oz size is a healthy and single serve snack which is ideal for on-the-go. The mix contains chocolate candies, peanuts, raisins, sunflower kernels

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Pickle in a Pouch item
Pickle in a Pouch
$3

Van Holtens Character Dill Pickle-In-A-Pouch Is Perfect For Any Grab-And-Go Adventure. Each Pickle-In-A-Pouch Comes Individually Packaged With Contents Of 1 Dill Pickle And Added Brine For A Juicy Snack. Van Holten's Pickles Are Gluten Free, Fat Free, Low Calorie, Keto Friendly, And A Better-For-You Snack Option.

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Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack 1.6 Ounce item
Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack 1.6 Ounce
$3
  • Healthy snack: The Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack includes a delicious mix of almonds, cashews, and macadamias. Whether it be at home, at work or on the go, these are an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber for a healthy snack.
  • Convenient: The single-serve bags are not only individually sealed for freshness but are also an easy snack option along with your lunch or as a quick snack whenever you desire. The convenient size also makes them ideal for sharing with your friends or colleagues.
  • Flavorful: Enjoy the sweet and savory flavor of each nut in the variety pack. The almonds, cashews, and macadamias are roasted and salted to perfection so you can enjoy the intense flavor and crunchy texture of these delicious nuts.
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KIND Nutrition Bars item
KIND Nutrition Bars
$3

Ingredients:

caramel & almond & sea salt: almonds, chicory root fiber, honey, glucose syrup, cane sugar, palm kernel oil, rice flour, milk powder, sea salt, carob powder, soy lecithin, natural flavor, annatto extract. cranberry almond: almonds, dried cranberries, chicory root fiber, cane sugar, glucose syrup, rice flour, honey, soy lecithin, sea salt. blueberry vanilla cashew: cashews, almonds, chicory root fiber, dried blueberries, glucose syrup, rice flour, honey, raisins, cane sugar, vanilla extract, soy lecithin, sea salt, natural flavor, citric acid.

Allergens & Warnings:

Caramel & Almond & Sea Salt: Allergen Information: Contains almonds, milk and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts. Cranberry Almond: Allergen Information: Contains almonds and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts. Blueberry Vanilla Cashew: Allergen Information: Contains cashews, almonds and soy. May contain peanuts and tree nuts., May contain nut shell fragments.

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Ferrero Rocher Chocolate item
Ferrero Rocher Chocolate
$3
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Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bar item
Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bar
$3
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M&M's item
M&M's
$3
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Snickers item
Snickers
$3
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Twix item
Twix
$3
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Nestle Crunch item
Nestle Crunch
$3
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Milky Way item
Milky Way
$3
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Reese's Peanut Butter Cups item
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
$3
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Skittles item
Skittles
$3
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Starburst item
Starburst
$3
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LifeSavers item
LifeSavers
$3
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Sour Punch Straws item
Sour Punch Straws item
Sour Punch Straws item
Sour Punch Straws
$3
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Sour Patch Kids item
Sour Patch Kids
$3
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Hi-Chew item
Hi-Chew
$3
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Red Vines item
Red Vines
$3
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