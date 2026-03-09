Classroom Funds

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Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.
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