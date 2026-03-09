St. Cornelius School

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St. Cornelius School

About this event

Classroom Funds

(8th Gr) Class of 2026 Class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(7th Gr) Class of 2027 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(6th Gr) Class of 2028 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(5th Gr) Class of 2029 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(4th Gr) Class of 2030 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(3rd Gr) Class of 2031 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(2nd Gr) Class of 2032 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(1st Gr) Class of 2033 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(Kinder Gr) Class of 2034 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

(TK Gr) Class of 2035 class funds
Pay what you can

Voluntary contributions collected to support student activities during the school year, including class parties, teacher gifts, Staff Appreciation Week activities, and contributions toward class-related expenses such as fundraising events or class projects. Funds are coordinated by the Room Mom(s), with input from the school, to support the students and class community.

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