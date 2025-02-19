Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans Inc

Hosted by

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans Inc

About this event

Classy & Camo Sponsor

1960 13th Ave Dr SE #5186

Hickory, NC 28602, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
-One table (10 tickets) -Prominent placement on all materials as “Presented by” -Opportunity for advertisement in event program -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases, and Radio Stations -Logo on The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website -Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
-One table (10 tickets) -Logo on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website, e-communications, and media materials -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases and Radio Stations -Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Four (4) tickets -Name on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event -Name placed for recognition at your event table
Bronze Sponsor
$300
-Two (2) tickets -Name on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event
Individual Ticket
$75
Add a donation for Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!