Classy & Camo Sponsor

-One table (10 tickets) -Prominent placement on all materials as “Presented by” -Opportunity for advertisement in event program -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases, and Radio Stations -Logo on The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website -Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table

-One table (10 tickets) -Prominent placement on all materials as “Presented by” -Opportunity for advertisement in event program -Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases, and Radio Stations -Logo on The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website -Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table

More details...