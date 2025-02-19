Classy & Camo Sponsor

-One table (10 tickets)
-Prominent placement on all materials as “Presented by”
-Opportunity for advertisement in event program
-Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases, and Radio Stations
-Logo on The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website
-Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
-One table (10 tickets)
-Logo on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites and social media with hyperlink to company website, e-communications, and media materials
-Acknowledgement from the stage during the event, Press releases and Radio Stations
-Logo prominently placed for recognition at your event table
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Four (4) tickets
-Name on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites
-Acknowledgement from the stage during the event
-Name placed for recognition at your event table
Bronze Sponsor
$300
-Two (2) tickets
-Name on sponsor page in program, slideshow, The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and event websites
-Acknowledgement from the stage during the event
Individual Ticket
$75
