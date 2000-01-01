Claw Silent Auction 2026

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IF ITEM CANNOT BE FOUND
Wrist restraints and arm band, Black Leather
Black Leather Cap with white trim
3 Leather wristbands
Thumb cuffs, Handcuffs, and choker chain
13" Fisting Arm
Butt Toys/Cock Rings, Butt Plug, Whale Tail Butt Plug, Ben-Wa Anal Balls, 3 Silicone Cock Rings, Silicone Cock Ring with Butt Plug, Silicone Cock Stroker
8" Squirting Dildo, 8"x6" Thermoplastic Elastic Squirting Dildo Brand New in Box with Cumlike lube
3 butt toys in bag. Black rubber ben-wa balls with chain, black plug and tan dildo
Magnetic Chrome Nipple Clamps
2 Cock rings (2.5" Chrome Cock ring/3" Brushed Nickel Cock ring, both with Allen Keyed Bolt Fastener)
Sounding Kit in Leather Case
Andy Warhol: A Retrospective, Withdrawn Library Art Book
3 Mens Medium Speedos, Assorted Mens Medium Speedos Rust Red with Grey Pouch, Blue Jocko Swim, White and Navy Blue pouch with red Accents
HiDow Electronic Foot Massager, Electronic Foot Massager advanced electrotherapy and reflexology
Kenneth Cole Watch - Unlisted - Late 90s or early 2000
Black leather commercial checkbook
Black Leather shorts size 44; no tags
Oscar Piel black leather shorts, size 3XL
Black Leather Trenchcoat size medium
Coat size 44 Black
Black leather GAP pants size 33 W 30 L
Brown leather pants size 24
Black leather pants with "God man" written on leg in Mandarin Chinese
Motorcycle Chest Protector For Adult Dirt Bike Riding
Black leather Belt
Green PF Flyer shoes size 9
Black Leather Boots Size 10 1/2 S Cavalier brand
Black leather Paddle
Black leather Vest size 44 Diamond Leather
Art, Blue and Pink foot and dick painting
Art, "vladimir zelensky as boxer"
Art, "democracy eating MAGA hat"
Art, "Berlin with Alex"
Art, "Q at Eagle NYC"
Art, "Xavier at Phoenix Bar"
Art, "Matthew behind sling"
Art, Penis at Gloryhole
Art, Mr Jon Finger in ass
Art, Mr Jon Boy tied rope by balls in doggie
Art, Mr Jon Two men facing each other
Art, Blond guy giving us the finger while holding cock
Art, Back and Gold painted butt and mans groin
Multiple Patches
blue football mesh jersey
We Do wedding mugs (2)
size 38 green and orange university of Miami football pants
Art, Black and white man bound to post with wrist cuffs
Spring training yellow hockey jersey
Green Hockey Jersey number 5 on back
Black compression pants size XL
3 Cigar Travel Case
Green Hockey Jersey number 3 on back
2xl adidas jersey blue
Black Smellproof Cigar Box
White with green and blue stripe, football pants
L football socks 2 pack maroon white
Wooden Smellproof Cigar Box
l/xl maroon football pants
xl soccer jersey blue FCB
3xl hockey goalie jersey
black hockey jersey "play better"
Double buckle black leather belt in medium
Miami jersey dress length +4
xl hockey jersey troy red
branded garments size 46 leather motorcycle jacket
Spiked Ball Cuff
XL wet look leggins with zipper
leather rimless ball cap
leather laceup hood
Thick wooden Cane 0.25"
mr s bishop head harness with blindfolds
Striped small leather cuff
Small brown leather cuff
leather shorts with zippered pocked, rear access zipper, no size
size 40 rubio leather pants
XL #77 white football jersey
leather animal leather hood with mouth zipper
Chippewas #90 jersey
size 30 leather pants jack and boots
white tube socks three orange stripes
Oscar Piel black leather shorts, size 2XL
small black and red assless chaps neoprene
claw buckle leather belt
mr s xl bar vest
Black leather belt
Yellow Rubber Brief XL
mr s hobble belt with tags
Leather Face Mask
mr s bondage collar
Black Rubber 2XL Tank
cbt leather spiked cock sleeve
Metal Chastity Cage w/ PA lock
leather butt plug harness
Black Leather Gag
leather bonage belt size l
Crocheted Rainbow flag pillow
spiked bondage collar
Fluffy leather restraints and collar in black
small hard leather belt pouches
leather tie
Mr S leather vest small
leather wrist cuff
Interstate Leather 3XL chaps, missing tie
black and purple leather collar with ring
Black leather gag
Fluid gag in black rubber
Sounding Kit in Leather Case
Leather shorts 4X in Black
Cards against humanity
Black Armband
black xs leather arm band
Cards against humanity
Leather cock cage
Black Studded Armband
black snap rubber armband
wet look faux leather tank top
Black adjustable cap
leather ball stretcher with leash attachment
rubber belt pouch
28 inch black leather belt
2xl blue rubber shirt
411
Wooden Paddle
breedwell nylon cockstrap
32" Black Leather Belt
CA highway patrol pants no size
size 38 CA highway patrol shirt
Black Studded armband
Art, cumming man with demon mask on
Studded Cock Ring
black twill dickies with gold piping size 31
Studded Cock Ring
Studded Cock Ring
Art, naked pink pup using a dildo
Chain G String
Black on black leather large, athletic shorts with side zipper
olive breeches size 52
Art, 5" x 8" gimp photo
Silver Bullet Casing Belt
leather bar vest (est. size xs)
Plastic and Nylon Collar
Size M Green and black neoprene jock
tactical vest
Studded Cock ring with ball attachent
14.5 neck vintage nypd uniform shirt with metal name badge and metal police badge
44x34 levi 501s dark wash
40in waist leather pants
white leather strap chain leash
tom of finland dog tag necklace
full MA vintage police uniform with hat (pant size 37R, hat size L)
leather cock strap
metal chain collar
leather cuff wallet rubio leather
4in dia dilido
assorted stretchy athletic gear
supple cups
supple cups
athletic cup
metal chastity cage
web strap
leather o-ring gag
50ft black rope
2in wide snap leather collar
4in silicon but plug
mr. s pantsless pocket
11.5 lace up combat boots
pig short sleeve camp shirt unsized
assorted stretchy athletic gear
2in wide snap leather collar
mr. s pantsless pocket
4in dia dilido
4in dia dilido
4in silicon but plug
metal chain collar
web strap
50ft black rope
leather o-ring gag
athletic cup
tom of finland dog tag necklace
metal chastity cage
white leather strap chain leash
assorted bolo ties
white nylon velcro cuff set
nude reclining figure art
Size 12 Kenneth Cole Reaction shoes
framed red chest in harness art
hung nude in harness art
framed figure study #2 print art
rope bound man pencil drawing art
summer boy beach art
green vinyl aprons
framed man in slime art
Size 10 paratrooper boots
set 3 mix media embroidery hoops
hog tie connector
hairy nude ejaculation art
rimming art
black and white muscle pin up art
black and white nude woman art
long sounding rod kit
32x30 levi bleachers
fort troff e-stim
small framed collage print
leather studded cock strap
e-stim unit with sounding rod
leather and chain armband
choke chain
university of south carolina "cocks" baseball hat
assorted misc metal and silicon cockrings
suspension cuff set
lace up cock sleeve
wood fraternity paddle
athletic cup gag mask
silicon birdlock chastity cage
football masturbation art
sub ball sucker art
face fuck art
leather gallery size 54 bar vest with delta patches
size 34 studded leather belt
size 32 leather pants
green and black leather braided flogger
size 38 leather bar vest
leather grommet belt size M
rubber crossbow harness m/l
leather chaps size 2xl
leather pants with ass zipper and codpiece no size
size l leather chaps interstate leather
size 38 inseam 33 leather pants kenneth cole
30x30 leather pants no brand
size 31 rubio leather pants