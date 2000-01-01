Claw Corp

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Claw Corp

About this shop

Claw Silent Auction 2026

No Number
Pay what you can

IF ITEM CANNOT BE FOUND

8308
Pay what you can

Wrist restraints and arm band, Black Leather

8330
Pay what you can

Black Leather Cap with white trim

8331
Pay what you can

3 Leather wristbands

8408
Pay what you can

Thumb cuffs, Handcuffs, and choker chain

8505
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13" Fisting Arm

8509
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Butt Toys/Cock Rings, Butt Plug, Whale Tail Butt Plug, Ben-Wa Anal Balls, 3 Silicone Cock Rings, Silicone Cock Ring with Butt Plug, Silicone Cock Stroker

8512
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8" Squirting Dildo, 8"x6" Thermoplastic Elastic Squirting Dildo Brand New in Box with Cumlike lube

8515
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3 butt toys in bag. Black rubber ben-wa balls with chain, black plug and tan dildo

8529
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Magnetic Chrome Nipple Clamps

8531
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2 Cock rings (2.5" Chrome Cock ring/3" Brushed Nickel Cock ring, both with Allen Keyed Bolt Fastener)

8537
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Sounding Kit in Leather Case

8656
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Andy Warhol: A Retrospective, Withdrawn Library Art Book

8714
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3 Mens Medium Speedos, Assorted Mens Medium Speedos Rust Red with Grey Pouch, Blue Jocko Swim, White and Navy Blue pouch with red Accents

8804
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HiDow Electronic Foot Massager, Electronic Foot Massager advanced electrotherapy and reflexology

8806
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Kenneth Cole Watch - Unlisted - Late 90s or early 2000

8807
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Black leather commercial checkbook

8810
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Black Leather shorts size 44; no tags

8815
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Oscar Piel black leather shorts, size 3XL

8820
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Black Leather Trenchcoat size medium

8825
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Coat size 44 Black

8830
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Black leather GAP pants size 33 W 30 L

8835
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Brown leather pants size 24

8840
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Black leather pants with "God man" written on leg in Mandarin Chinese

8845
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Motorcycle Chest Protector For Adult Dirt Bike Riding

8850
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Black leather Belt

8855
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Green PF Flyer shoes size 9

8860
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Black Leather Boots Size 10 1/2 S Cavalier brand

8865
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Black leather Paddle

8870
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Black leather Vest size 44 Diamond Leather

8900 Friday
Pay what you can

Art, Blue and Pink foot and dick painting

8928 Friday
Pay what you can

Art, "vladimir zelensky as boxer"

8932 Friday
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Art, "democracy eating MAGA hat"

8936 Friday
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Art, "Berlin with Alex"

8940 Friday
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Art, "Q at Eagle NYC"

8944 Friday
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Art, "Xavier at Phoenix Bar"

8948 Friday
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Art, "Matthew behind sling"

8952 Friday
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Art, Penis at Gloryhole

8956 Friday
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Art, Mr Jon Finger in ass

8960 Friday
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Art, Mr Jon Boy tied rope by balls in doggie

8964 Friday
Pay what you can

Art, Mr Jon Two men facing each other

8968 Friday
Pay what you can

Art, Blond guy giving us the finger while holding cock

8972
Pay what you can

Art, Back and Gold painted butt and mans groin

8976
Pay what you can
Art, Guy in Covid mask while holding cock
200
Pay what you can

Multiple Patches

9000 Friday
Pay what you can

blue football mesh jersey

9430
Pay what you can

We Do wedding mugs (2)

9002 Friday
Pay what you can

size 38 green and orange university of Miami football pants

173
Pay what you can

Art, Black and white man bound to post with wrist cuffs

9004 Friday
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Spring training yellow hockey jersey

9008 Friday
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Green Hockey Jersey number 5 on back

9016 Friday
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Black compression pants size XL

213
Pay what you can

3 Cigar Travel Case

9018 Saturday
Pay what you can

Green Hockey Jersey number 3 on back

9022 Friday
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2xl adidas jersey blue

214
Pay what you can

Black Smellproof Cigar Box

9024 Friday
Pay what you can

White with green and blue stripe, football pants

9010 Friday
Pay what you can

L football socks 2 pack maroon white

216
Pay what you can

Wooden Smellproof Cigar Box

9028 Friday
Pay what you can

l/xl maroon football pants

9030 Friday
Pay what you can

xl soccer jersey blue FCB

9012 Friday
Pay what you can

3xl hockey goalie jersey

9032 Friday
Pay what you can

black hockey jersey "play better"

405 Friday
Pay what you can

Double buckle black leather belt in medium

452 Friday
Pay what you can

Miami jersey dress length +4

9040 Friday
Pay what you can

xl hockey jersey troy red

9106 Friday
Pay what you can

branded garments size 46 leather motorcycle jacket

453 Friday
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Spiked Ball Cuff

459 Friday
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XL wet look leggins with zipper

9108 Friday
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leather rimless ball cap

9114 Friday
Pay what you can

leather laceup hood

412 Friday
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Thick wooden Cane 0.25"

9120 Friday
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mr s bishop head harness with blindfolds

461 Friday
Pay what you can

Striped small leather cuff

462 Friday
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Small brown leather cuff

9124 Friday
Pay what you can

leather shorts with zippered pocked, rear access zipper, no size

9126 Friday
Pay what you can

size 40 rubio leather pants

471
Pay what you can

XL #77 white football jersey

9128 Friday
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leather animal leather hood with mouth zipper

472
Pay what you can

Chippewas #90 jersey

9130 Friday
Pay what you can

size 30 leather pants jack and boots

2075 Friday
Pay what you can

white tube socks three orange stripes

2085 Friday
Pay what you can

Oscar Piel black leather shorts, size 2XL

9142 Friday
Pay what you can

small black and red assless chaps neoprene

9144 Friday
Pay what you can

claw buckle leather belt

9146 Friday
Pay what you can

mr s xl bar vest

2079 Friday
Pay what you can

Black leather belt

2098 Friday
Pay what you can

Yellow Rubber Brief XL

9148 Friday
Pay what you can

mr s hobble belt with tags

2106 Friday
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Leather Face Mask

9156 Friday
Pay what you can

mr s bondage collar

2114 Friday
Pay what you can

Black Rubber 2XL Tank

9160 Friday
Pay what you can

cbt leather spiked cock sleeve

5355 Friday
Pay what you can

Metal Chastity Cage w/ PA lock

9162 Friday
Pay what you can

leather butt plug harness

5476 Friday
Pay what you can

Black Leather Gag

9166 Friday
Pay what you can

leather bonage belt size l

5478 Friday
Pay what you can

Crocheted Rainbow flag pillow

9168 Friday
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spiked bondage collar

5490 Friday
Pay what you can

Fluffy leather restraints and collar in black

9170 Friday
Pay what you can

small hard leather belt pouches

9172 Friday
Pay what you can

leather tie

8202 Friday
Pay what you can

Mr S leather vest small

9174 Friday
Pay what you can

leather wrist cuff

8208 Friday
Pay what you can

Interstate Leather 3XL chaps, missing tie

8267 Friday
Pay what you can

black and purple leather collar with ring

8288 Friday
Pay what you can

Black leather gag

299 Friday
Pay what you can

Fluid gag in black rubber

325 Friday
Pay what you can

Sounding Kit in Leather Case

2083 Friday
Pay what you can

Leather shorts 4X in Black

5011 Friday
Pay what you can

Cards against humanity

390
Pay what you can

Black Armband

391
Pay what you can

black xs leather arm band

5011 Friday (Copy)
Pay what you can

Cards against humanity

9115
Pay what you can

Leather cock cage

392
Pay what you can

Black Studded Armband

393
Pay what you can

black snap rubber armband

9428
Pay what you can

wet look faux leather tank top

402
Pay what you can

Black adjustable cap

9426
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leather ball stretcher with leash attachment

9424
Pay what you can

rubber belt pouch

403 Sunday
Pay what you can

28 inch black leather belt

9422
Pay what you can

2xl blue rubber shirt

409
Pay what you can

411

411
Pay what you can

Wooden Paddle

9420
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breedwell nylon cockstrap

433
Pay what you can

32" Black Leather Belt

9400
Pay what you can

CA highway patrol pants no size

9402
Pay what you can

size 38 CA highway patrol shirt

434
Pay what you can

Black Studded armband

182
Pay what you can

Art, cumming man with demon mask on

436
Pay what you can

Studded Cock Ring

9404
Pay what you can

black twill dickies with gold piping size 31

437
Pay what you can

Studded Cock Ring

436 (Copy)
Pay what you can

Studded Cock Ring

2000
Pay what you can

Art, naked pink pup using a dildo

454
Pay what you can

Chain G String

467
Pay what you can

Black on black leather large, athletic shorts with side zipper

9406
Pay what you can

olive breeches size 52

159
Pay what you can

Art, 5" x 8" gimp photo

2003
Pay what you can

Silver Bullet Casing Belt

9408
Pay what you can

leather bar vest (est. size xs)

2007
Pay what you can

Plastic and Nylon Collar

2009
Pay what you can

Size M Green and black neoprene jock

9410
Pay what you can

tactical vest

2020
Pay what you can

Studded Cock ring with ball attachent

9412
Pay what you can

14.5 neck vintage nypd uniform shirt with metal name badge and metal police badge

9414
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44x34 levi 501s dark wash

9416
Pay what you can

40in waist leather pants

9262
Pay what you can

white leather strap chain leash

9266
Pay what you can

tom of finland dog tag necklace

9418
Pay what you can

full MA vintage police uniform with hat (pant size 37R, hat size L)

9298
Pay what you can

leather cock strap

9278
Pay what you can

metal chain collar

9294
Pay what you can

leather cuff wallet rubio leather

99282
Pay what you can

4in dia dilido

9288
Pay what you can

assorted stretchy athletic gear

9292
Pay what you can

supple cups

9292 (Copy)
Pay what you can

supple cups

9268
Pay what you can

athletic cup

9264
Pay what you can

metal chastity cage

9276
Pay what you can

web strap

9270
Pay what you can

leather o-ring gag

9274
Pay what you can

50ft black rope

9286
Pay what you can

2in wide snap leather collar

9280
Pay what you can

4in silicon but plug

9284
Pay what you can

mr. s pantsless pocket

9294
Pay what you can

11.5 lace up combat boots

9290
Pay what you can

pig short sleeve camp shirt unsized

9288
Pay what you can

assorted stretchy athletic gear

9286 Friday
Pay what you can

2in wide snap leather collar

9284 Friday
Pay what you can

mr. s pantsless pocket

9282
Pay what you can

4in dia dilido

9280 Friday
Pay what you can

4in dia dilido

9280 Friday
Pay what you can

4in silicon but plug

9278
Pay what you can

metal chain collar

9276
Pay what you can

web strap

9274
Pay what you can

50ft black rope

9270 Friday
Pay what you can

leather o-ring gag

9268 Friday
Pay what you can

athletic cup

9266
Pay what you can

tom of finland dog tag necklace

9264 Friday
Pay what you can

metal chastity cage

9262
Pay what you can

white leather strap chain leash

9260
Pay what you can

assorted bolo ties

9258 Friday
Pay what you can

white nylon velcro cuff set

9256
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nude reclining figure art

9256 Friday
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Size 12 Kenneth Cole Reaction shoes

9254
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framed red chest in harness art

9252
Pay what you can

hung nude in harness art

9250
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framed figure study #2 print art

9248
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rope bound man pencil drawing art

9246
Pay what you can

summer boy beach art

9244
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green vinyl aprons

9242
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framed man in slime art

9240 Friday
Pay what you can

Size 10 paratrooper boots

9238
Pay what you can

set 3 mix media embroidery hoops

9236
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hog tie connector

9234
Pay what you can

hairy nude ejaculation art

9232
Pay what you can

rimming art

9230
Pay what you can

black and white muscle pin up art

9228
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black and white nude woman art

9226
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long sounding rod kit

9224 Friday
Pay what you can

32x30 levi bleachers

9222
Pay what you can

fort troff e-stim

9220
Pay what you can

small framed collage print

9218
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leather studded cock strap

9216
Pay what you can

e-stim unit with sounding rod

9214
Pay what you can

leather and chain armband

9212
Pay what you can

choke chain

9210
Pay what you can

university of south carolina "cocks" baseball hat

9208
Pay what you can

assorted misc metal and silicon cockrings

9206
Pay what you can

suspension cuff set

9204
Pay what you can

lace up cock sleeve

9203
Pay what you can

wood fraternity paddle

9202
Pay what you can

athletic cup gag mask

9182
Pay what you can

silicon birdlock chastity cage

9180
Pay what you can

football masturbation art

9178
Pay what you can

sub ball sucker art

9176
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face fuck art

9164 Saturday
Pay what you can

leather gallery size 54 bar vest with delta patches

9158 Saturday
Pay what you can

size 34 studded leather belt

9154 Sunday
Pay what you can

size 32 leather pants

9152 Friday
Pay what you can

green and black leather braided flogger

9150 Saturday
Pay what you can

size 38 leather bar vest

9140 Saturday
Pay what you can

leather grommet belt size M

9138 Saturday
Pay what you can

rubber crossbow harness m/l

9136 Saturday
Pay what you can

leather chaps size 2xl

9132 Sunday
Pay what you can

leather pants with ass zipper and codpiece no size

9122 Sunday
Pay what you can

size l leather chaps interstate leather

9118 Saturday
Pay what you can

size 38 inseam 33 leather pants kenneth cole

9116 Saturday
Pay what you can

30x30 leather pants no brand

9112 Sunday
Pay what you can

size 31 rubio leather pants