Juline Foundation For Children

Hosted by

Juline Foundation For Children

About this event

2026 Claws for a Cause

1813 Oakdale Rd

Modesto, CA 95355, USA

General Admission
$75

🍽️ All-You-Can-Eat Dinner

  • Fresh Cold Crabs
  • Peel-and-eat Shrimp
  • Pesto Pasta
  • Caesar Salad
  • Garlic Bread

🎉 Evening Highlights

  • Social Hour at 5:00 PM
  • No Host Bar
  • Dinner served at 6:15 PM
  • Access to our Silent Auction & Live Auction
  • Dessert Auction
  • Live dance performances

Your participation directly supports The Juline Foundation for Children and its mission to bring dance education to underserved youth in our community. Enjoy great food, great company, and a night that makes a meaningful impact!

Crab Crew Sponsor (Table for 8)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a full table for your group and enjoy the evening together! The Crab Crew package includes eight General Admission tickets with guaranteed group seating—perfect for families, friends, coworkers, or teams who want to share the experience side by side.


All guests receive all the benefits of General Admission, including the full crab feed dinner and access to all event activities.


Make it a memorable night for your whole crew while supporting The Juline Foundation for Children!

King Crab Sponsor (Table of 8)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Make a powerful impact as a King Crab Sponsor! This premier package includes a reserved table for 8 with priority seating, giving your group the best view of the evening’s festivities while supporting youth arts education.


As a King Crab Sponsor, you’ll receive:

🌟 Sponsor Recognition

Your name or business featured in event promotional materials

  • Acknowledgment during the event program
  • Prominent visibility highlighting your support for The Juline Foundation for Children

🎁  Exclusive Sponsor Perks

Special event swag for you and your guests

  • Two complimentary drink tickets
  • Reserved priority seating for your table

All guests enjoy all General Admission benefits, including the full crab feed dinner and access to auctions, entertainment, and the evening’s activities.


Join us for a night of crabs, community, and celebration—and help bring dance education to underserved youth!



Add a donation for Juline Foundation For Children

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!