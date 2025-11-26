2026 Claws for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
🍽️ All-You-Can-Eat Dinner
🎉 Evening Highlights
Your participation directly supports The Juline Foundation for Children and its mission to bring dance education to underserved youth in our community. Enjoy great food, great company, and a night that makes a meaningful impact!
Reserve a full table for your group and enjoy the evening together! The Crab Crew package includes eight General Admission tickets with guaranteed group seating—perfect for families, friends, coworkers, or teams who want to share the experience side by side.
All guests receive all the benefits of General Admission, including the full crab feed dinner and access to all event activities.
Make it a memorable night for your whole crew while supporting The Juline Foundation for Children!
Make a powerful impact as a King Crab Sponsor! This premier package includes a reserved table for 8 with priority seating, giving your group the best view of the evening’s festivities while supporting youth arts education.
As a King Crab Sponsor, you’ll receive:
Your name or business featured in event promotional materials
Special event swag for you and your guests
All guests enjoy all General Admission benefits, including the full crab feed dinner and access to auctions, entertainment, and the evening’s activities.
Join us for a night of crabs, community, and celebration—and help bring dance education to underserved youth!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!