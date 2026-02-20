CLAWS Supporting Riggi Rescue

Be a TNVR sponsor for one cat package and save lives! Your $50 sponsorship covers spay/neuter, fvrcp and rabies vaccinations, flea treatment, transport and overnight care.

Choose your date, sticker, and cover your square.

Makes a great in honor of birthday, or celebration gift. It also is a loving tribute to sponsor in memory of.

Our goal with your help is to secure every day in 2026 covered and do vetting on 365 cats by new year's day!