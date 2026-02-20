CLAWS Supporting Riggi Rescue

Offered by
Be a TNVR sponsor for one cat package and save lives! Your $50 sponsorship covers spay/neuter, fvrcp and rabies vaccinations, flea treatment, transport and overnight care.
Choose your date, sticker, and cover your square.
Makes a great in honor of birthday, or celebration gift. It also is a loving tribute to sponsor in memory of.
Our goal with your help is to secure every day in 2026 covered and do vetting on 365 cats by new year's day!
Majorica pearls are amazing man made pearls created in Spain. Each pearl starts with a glass core and is dipped in an organic sea material to create layers like a natural pearl. Value is highest when never worn, tag on strand, including original box and sale info which this has it all and was such a lovely donation by a claws hero to help the kitties!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!